''Namaste, Bohot Dhanyawaad': Neeraj Chopra reacts as nation showers him with birthday wishes

India's golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, who rewrote the history books by winning gold at this year's Tokyo Olympics was left overwhelmed as the nation continues to shower wishes on the 24-year-old.

Chopra, who hails from a village near Panipat in Haryana, became a household name overnight after winning the gold medal in Javelin and on his 24th birthday, the youngster is full of gratitude towards his countrymen.

Chopra took to Twitter and posted a video of himself wherein he can be seen thanking all the people who wished him on his birthday. He also revealed that currently, he's training in USA, where there's a time gap of 13 hours from India, so technically, in America the date is still December 23, although Chopra was flooded with birthday wishes from his well-wishers back home.

Thank you all for your warm wishes pic.twitter.com/CEehuK4S5z — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) December 24, 2021

"Thank you all for your warm wishes," tweeted Neeraj, accompanied by a smiling emoji with his video. ''Namaste, Bohot Bohot Dhanyawaad (Greetings, thank you, everyone)", said Neeraj, who is accompanied by his german coach Klaus Bartonietz, who also responded in Hindi, and repeated the same words as Neeraj, thanking everybody who wished the Olympian.

Meanwhile, here in India, wishes continue to pour for Chopra. Among those who wished Chopra was Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. In a tweet, Gadkari wished him good health and long life.

Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also wished "the son of Haryana", and various other senior political leaders like Narayan Rane, Harsh Sanghavi also wished the golden boy on his special day.