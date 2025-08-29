Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From struggles to transformation: Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness

RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be listed in...

Bigg Boss 19 creates HISTORY, Salman Khan's show records biggest opening on OTT in India, beats Bigg Boss 18's...

'My overconfidence made me lose': Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match

Esha Deol took 30 years to meet Dharmendra's first wife; Hema Malini said, 'I have never spoken about Prakash but...'

What is Daruma Doll to be gifted to PM Modi during Japan visit? Know it's India connection here

Why does US call Ukraine war 'Modi's war'? Does it want to derail Zelenskyy's India visit, Modi-Putin talks?

Were 50% tariffs on India due to US President Trump's 'personal pique'? Jefferies claims real reason is not Russian oil purchase but...

'Like automobiles, India, Japan can recreate same magic in batteries, semiconductors': PM Modi

Dinner before sunset? Here’s why Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and other celebs follow this rule

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Spider Man star Zendaya shares skincare, makeup secrets: ‘Less is more,’ moisturising, and natural curls

Spider Man star Zendaya shares skincare, makeup secrets

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals health issue, says he stops breathing for 15-20 seconds in sleep

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals health issue, says he stops breathing

From struggles to transformation: Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness

Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeSports

SPORTS

'My overconfidence made me lose': Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match

In a recent podcast, the Indian chess grandmaster recalled the time when he lost his first match at the World Championship. He even described the moment as an emotional rollercoaster

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 02:47 PM IST

'My overconfidence made me lose': Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match
Gukesh Dommaraju is an Indian chess grandmaster
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gukesh Dommaraju, in a recent podcast, admitted that overconfidence cost him in his first World Championship match. Recalling the moment, he said, ''I was a bit overconfident when I went for my first World Championship game. I played a horrible game, and then I kind of woke up from the dream.'' He even described the moment as an emotional rollercoaster.

 

In a recent episode of the Quest Talk, Nipun Marya reminisced about the moments following that loss. On his way back to the hotel, he happened to share a lift with legendary Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, who was also staying at the same hotel. Gukesh recalled Anand’s comforting words: “I had 11 games to come back. You have 13.”

 

Gukesh even explained the context behind this message from Anand, adding further, Back in 2010, Anand had lost the first game of his World Championship match against a Bulgarian opponent, in a 12-game format. Today, the championship consists of 14 games, and Anand’s message was a subtle but powerful reminder: one game doesn't decide it all. Gukesh described the moment as deeply special, as it uplifted his morale at a critical time.''

 

Ahead of the match, Gukesh admitted to feeling restless, especially after seeing a series of draws across other games. To clear his mind, he took a full day off from chess: Instead, he spent time at a theme park, walked on the beach, tried ziplining, visited an ice cream park, and returned back in the evening. “That day helped me recharge. I got the mental break I needed.

 

Gukesh D's stardom

 

Gukesh Dommaraju became the world champion on December 2024, by defeating the reigning champion Ding Liren in Singapore. At just 18 years old, he became the youngest undisputed world chess champion in history, a record previously held by Garry Kasparov. He also won team bronze and individual gold at the 44th Chess Olympiad in 2022

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'My overconfidence made me lose': Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match
Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match
Esha Deol took 30 years to meet Dharmendra's first wife; Hema Malini said, 'I have never spoken about Prakash but...'
Esha Deol took 30 years to meet Dharmendra's first wife; Hema Malini said...
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals health issue, says he stops breathing for 15-20 seconds in sleep
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals health issue, says he stops breathing
Were 50% tariffs on India due to US President Trump's 'personal pique'? Jefferies claims real reason is not Russian oil purchase but...
Were 50% tariffs on India due to US President Trump's 'personal pique'?
What is Daruma Doll to be gifted to PM Modi during Japan visit? Know it's India connection here
What is Daruma Doll to be gifted to PM Modi during Japan visit? Know it's India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE