'My overconfidence made me lose': Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match

Gukesh Dommaraju, in a recent podcast, admitted that overconfidence cost him in his first World Championship match. Recalling the moment, he said, ''I was a bit overconfident when I went for my first World Championship game. I played a horrible game, and then I kind of woke up from the dream.'' He even described the moment as an emotional rollercoaster.

In a recent episode of the Quest Talk, Nipun Marya reminisced about the moments following that loss. On his way back to the hotel, he happened to share a lift with legendary Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, who was also staying at the same hotel. Gukesh recalled Anand’s comforting words: “I had 11 games to come back. You have 13.”

Gukesh even explained the context behind this message from Anand, adding further, Back in 2010, Anand had lost the first game of his World Championship match against a Bulgarian opponent, in a 12-game format. Today, the championship consists of 14 games, and Anand’s message was a subtle but powerful reminder: one game doesn't decide it all. Gukesh described the moment as deeply special, as it uplifted his morale at a critical time.''

Ahead of the match, Gukesh admitted to feeling restless, especially after seeing a series of draws across other games. To clear his mind, he took a full day off from chess: Instead, he spent time at a theme park, walked on the beach, tried ziplining, visited an ice cream park, and returned back in the evening. “That day helped me recharge. I got the mental break I needed.

Gukesh D's stardom

Gukesh Dommaraju became the world champion on December 2024, by defeating the reigning champion Ding Liren in Singapore. At just 18 years old, he became the youngest undisputed world chess champion in history, a record previously held by Garry Kasparov. He also won team bronze and individual gold at the 44th Chess Olympiad in 2022