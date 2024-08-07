'My career is done...': What Vinesh Phogat had said ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics for being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the 2024 Paris Olympics and her exemplary performance stand her as a strong contender in the women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling category. Her first round match was against the world No. 1 and the Olympic champion from Japan, Yui Susaki. Against all odds, the underdog from India won the match 3-2, to make history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the finals in an Olympic event.

Phogat has been consistent with her game since the Tokyo Olympics, although she had a raw deal in her career. In and around this time, she was involved in a major controversy which saw the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) suspend her over alleged indiscipline. It came really close to driving her to pack wrestling. But Phogat kept practising, and finally, she changed her weight category into the 50 kg category, making her place herself in Paris after unsuccessful in 53 kg category.

Some of her accomplishments in the event have not merely demonstrated her wrestling prowess but her stamina too. After easily dispatching Susaki, she will face 2018 European champion Oksana Livach and hopefully, Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, thereby assuring an at least a silver medal. She has also said in interviews that Phogat’s fight was not for her personal triumph alone.

During an interaction with another wrestler, Bajrang Punia, she had said to him that she wanted to fight for the future generations of women so that they are confident enough to compete in wrestling. Speaking about her fight for wrestlers, she said, ‘My career is done, this is my last Olympics, but I will fight for young women wrestlers. ’ For that, she emphasized her commitment to eradicating sexual predators for future athletes and dreamers.

In preparation for the last bout of her wrestling career, Phogat carries more than a message for only the wrestling arena, but it also signifies a fight against bias ness on the ground of gender. Many people can find a positive example in her and although her participation in the Paris Olympics was not aimed at winning medals, her persistence inspired generations to follow.