FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone birthday Special: From reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King to her exciting upcoming flims

Deepika Padukone birthday Special: From reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King

Mustafizur Rehman's controversy: ICC chairman Jay Shah to announce revised T20 World Cup schedule after Bangladesh row, reports claim...

Mustafizur Rehman's controversy: ICC chairman Jay Shah to announce revised...

Who was Nikitha Godishala? 27-year-old Indian found dead at ex-boyfriend's US apartment

Who was Nikitha Godishala? 27-year-old Indian found dead at US apartment

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

HomeSports

SPORTS

Mustafizur Rehman's controversy: ICC chairman Jay Shah to announce revised T20 World Cup schedule after Bangladesh row, reports claim...

After a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation, the BCB resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 12:36 PM IST

Mustafizur Rehman's controversy: ICC chairman Jay Shah to announce revised T20 World Cup schedule after Bangladesh row, reports claim...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has initiated the process of revising the schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, following a formal request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to relocate their Group C matches outside India. The BCB's decision comes amidst growing concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India, particularly after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad.

BCB's stance after Mustafizur Rahman's controversy

The BCB held an emergency meeting on Sunday, January 4, to discuss the recent developments related to the T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The Board reviewed the situation in detail and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India.

After a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation, the BCB resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.

BCB's request to ICC for venue change

In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the ICC to consider relocating all of Bangladesh's matches to a venue outside India. The Board believes that such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, Board members, and other stakeholders, and to ensure that the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment. The BCB's request is likely to be considered by the ICC, led by chairman Jay Shah, who has initiated the process of drawing up a fresh schedule ¹ ² ³.

Bangladesh's original schedule

Bangladesh was originally scheduled to play their first three group matches against the West Indies, Italy, and England at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on February 7, 9, and 14, respectively, followed by a match against Nepal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 17.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepika Padukone birthday Special: From reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King to her exciting upcoming flims
Deepika Padukone birthday Special: From reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King
Mustafizur Rehman's controversy: ICC chairman Jay Shah to announce revised T20 World Cup schedule after Bangladesh row, reports claim...
Mustafizur Rehman's controversy: ICC chairman Jay Shah to announce revised...
Who was Nikitha Godishala? 27-year-old Indian found dead at ex-boyfriend's US apartment
Who was Nikitha Godishala? 27-year-old Indian found dead at US apartment
Deepika Padukone to nurture future of film industry, on her 40th birthday, actress launches...: 'I was ready to give back to...'
Deepika Padukone turns 40: Actress launches...: 'I was ready to give back to...'
IPL 2026: KKR to consider THIS star player as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement after BCCI throws him out, his name is...
IPL 2026: KKR to consider THIS star player as Mustafizur Rahman's replacement af
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement