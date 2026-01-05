Mustafizur Rehman's controversy: ICC chairman Jay Shah to announce revised T20 World Cup schedule after Bangladesh row, reports claim...

After a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation, the BCB resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has initiated the process of revising the schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, following a formal request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to relocate their Group C matches outside India. The BCB's decision comes amidst growing concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India, particularly after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad.

BCB's stance after Mustafizur Rahman's controversy

The BCB held an emergency meeting on Sunday, January 4, to discuss the recent developments related to the T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The Board reviewed the situation in detail and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India.

After a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation, the BCB resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.

BCB's request to ICC for venue change

In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the ICC to consider relocating all of Bangladesh's matches to a venue outside India. The Board believes that such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, Board members, and other stakeholders, and to ensure that the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment. The BCB's request is likely to be considered by the ICC, led by chairman Jay Shah, who has initiated the process of drawing up a fresh schedule ¹ ² ³.

Bangladesh's original schedule

Bangladesh was originally scheduled to play their first three group matches against the West Indies, Italy, and England at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on February 7, 9, and 14, respectively, followed by a match against Nepal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 17.