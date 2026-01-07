Mustafizur Rahman set to play THIS league after being dropped from Shah Rukh Khan's KKR, name is...

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to its official social media handle X, formerly Twitter, to announce that Mustafizur Rahaman will be playing the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), despite the players' auction for it not having taken place yet.

A scheduled online meeting between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to address the potential relocation of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka was unable to proceed on Tuesday. This followed the BCCI's request to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), an IPL team, to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad, citing "developments all around," a veiled reference to the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The BCB responded on Monday, stating its concerns about the safety of sending the national team to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, given the strained diplomatic relations.

Pakistan Super League beckons Mustafizur

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to its official social media handle X, formerly Twitter, to announce that Mustafizur Rahaman will be playing the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), despite the players' auction for it not having taken place yet.

Sources within the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) indicate that President Aminul Islam Bulbul is seeking a formal response to an email sent to the ICC regarding security concerns. This follows the BCCI's decision to remove Mustafizur Rahman by instructing the Kolkata Knight Riders to cancel their 9.2 crore deal with the pacer.

Mustafizur's release sparks diplomatic row

The BCCI's decision to release Mustafizur, citing "developments all around," has been perceived as a reference to attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, leading to a deterioration in diplomatic relations between the two countries. The BCB has expressed concerns over the safety of its players and has requested the ICC to relocate its T20 World Cup matches to Sri Lanka. Bangladesh is scheduled to play three games in Kolkata, including against West Indies and England, and one game in Mumbai against Nepal.

ICC explores options amid logistical challenges

The ICC's core team is working on multiple options, including shifting the games to Sri Lanka, which would involve significant logistical changes with just a month left before the tournament starts. The options include changing dates, ticketing, and broadcasting arrangements, among others. Another possibility is to ask the BCB recce team to assess the security situation in India. If Bangladesh refuses to play at the existing venues, the ICC may consider removing the team from the tournament.