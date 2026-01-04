BCB pulls out of India travel for T20 World Cup 2026, withdraws Mustafizur Rahman's IPL NOC
Mustafizur Rahman controversy: IPL 2026 to be SUSPENDED from Bangladesh? Here's all you need to know
Why did Donald Trump target Venezuela? Regime change to abolish socialism, crude oil reserve and foist stooge in Latin America?
US Strikes Venezuela: From India, China, France to Russia, here's a look at how countries reacted to Maduro's capture by Trump
BMC Election: Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray make BIG promises; Property tax waiver, free meals, and more
What is 3I/ATLAS? Scientists investigate comet for signs of alien technology, new radio scans reveal...
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij announce separation after 14 years of marriage: 'Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that...'
After Russia, India issues BIG statement over US strike on Venezuela, Maduro's capture: 'We call all concerned to...'
Amid Mustafizur Rahman row, Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional during Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 finale: 'Apne jeevan ka ek tihayi...' | Watch viral video
SPORTS
KKR released Mustafizur Rahman, who was bought for Rs 9.20 crore, following the BCCI's instructions. The move has sparked controversy, with BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul refraining from making any public comment after an emergency board meeting.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to approach the International Cricket Council (ICC) to request a shift of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup league matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing concerns over player safety. This move comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.
Government adviser Asif Nazrul has requested the adviser to Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry to suspend the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh. "I have requested the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh is also suspended. Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of servitude are over," he said.
A BCB source said that the board is awaiting official communication from the BCCI regarding the reason behind Mustafizur Rahman's contract cancellation. "The BCB announced the schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh because there was a sense of positivity but now we need to get an official confirmation from the Indian board as to why Mustafizur's contract was cancelled," the source said.
KKR released Mustafizur Rahman, who was bought for Rs 9.20 crore, following the BCCI's instructions. The move has sparked controversy, with BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul refraining from making any public comment after an emergency board meeting.
Asif Nazrul reiterated that he has instructed the BCB to approach the ICC to shift Bangladesh's four league matches to Sri Lanka. "As the adviser in charge of the Ministry of Sports, I have instructed the Cricket Control Board to put the entire matter in writing and explain it to the ICC," he wrote on his Facebook page.
A BCCI source said that shifting the matches is a logistical nightmare. "You can't just change games at someone's whims and fancies. It is a logistical nightmare. Think about opposition teams. Their air tickets, hotels are booked. Also, on all days, there are three games each, which means one game is in Sri Lanka. There is a broadcast crew. So it will be easier said than done," the source said.
India's arch-rival Pakistan is already playing its World Cup matches in Sri Lanka as part of an understanding reached months ago.
Tensions Rise Amidst Deteriorating India-Bangladesh Relations
The controversy comes amidst deteriorating India-Bangladesh relations following the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year after anti-government protests. Hindus have been targeted in violent attacks since Hasina's ouster.