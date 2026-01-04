FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Mustafizur Rahman controversy: IPL 2026 to be SUSPENDED from Bangladesh? Here's all you need to know

KKR released Mustafizur Rahman, who was bought for Rs 9.20 crore, following the BCCI's instructions. The move has sparked controversy, with BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul refraining from making any public comment after an emergency board meeting.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 03:18 PM IST

Mustafizur Rahman controversy: IPL 2026 to be SUSPENDED from Bangladesh? Here's all you need to know
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to approach the International Cricket Council (ICC) to request a shift of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup league matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing concerns over player safety. This move comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.

Government adviser calls for IPL broadcast suspension

Government adviser Asif Nazrul has requested the adviser to Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry to suspend the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh. "I have requested the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh is also suspended. Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of servitude are over," he said.

BCB seeks official communication from BCCI

A BCB source said that the board is awaiting official communication from the BCCI regarding the reason behind Mustafizur Rahman's contract cancellation. "The BCB announced the schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh because there was a sense of positivity but now we need to get an official confirmation from the Indian board as to why Mustafizur's contract was cancelled," the source said.

Mustafizur Rahman's release sparks controversy

KKR released Mustafizur Rahman, who was bought for Rs 9.20 crore, following the BCCI's instructions. The move has sparked controversy, with BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul refraining from making any public comment after an emergency board meeting.

Asif Nazrul reiterated that he has instructed the BCB to approach the ICC to shift Bangladesh's four league matches to Sri Lanka. "As the adviser in charge of the Ministry of Sports, I have instructed the Cricket Control Board to put the entire matter in writing and explain it to the ICC," he wrote on his Facebook page.

BCCI cites logistical challenges

A BCCI source said that shifting the matches is a logistical nightmare. "You can't just change games at someone's whims and fancies. It is a logistical nightmare. Think about opposition teams. Their air tickets, hotels are booked. Also, on all days, there are three games each, which means one game is in Sri Lanka. There is a broadcast crew. So it will be easier said than done," the source said.

India's arch-rival Pakistan is already playing its World Cup matches in Sri Lanka as part of an understanding reached months ago.

Tensions Rise Amidst Deteriorating India-Bangladesh Relations

The controversy comes amidst deteriorating India-Bangladesh relations following the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year after anti-government protests. Hindus have been targeted in violent attacks since Hasina's ouster.

