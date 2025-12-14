'Must say...': Sachin Tendulkar's message after meeting Lionel Messi at Wankhede Stadium sets social media ablaze

US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Australian Bondi Beach shooting, says, 'terrible attack..., purely...'
SPORTS
Sachin Tendulkar’s heartfelt message after meeting football legend Lionel Messi at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium has taken social media by storm. Fans hailed the moment as two sporting greats came together, with Tendulkar’s post quickly going viral across platforms.
Sachin Tendulkar set social media ablaze with a special post on X after his meeting with Lionel Messi. Messi, who is visiting India for three days, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday (December 14). He made his way to the Wankhede Stadium in the evening to attend an event at this iconic location. The football superstar met with Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri, and several other celebrities during the occasion. The Master Blaster gifted Messi his jersey from the 2011 World Cup, while Messi reciprocated by giving Sachin a World Cup football.
"Must say, today was a 10/10 day Leo Messi," Sachin wrote on X.
Must say, today was a 10/10 day Leo Messi pic.twitter.com/L6AaYY1PdL— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2025
Messi also shared a heartfelt hug with India's football icon Chhetri, who ranks fourth in international football goals. In a generous gesture, Messi presented Chhetri with his number 10 jersey.
Sunil Chhetri - The GOAT of Indian football #MessiInIndia pic.twitter.com/k8P2hUoqvX— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 14, 2025
Earlier that evening, Messi had already captivated the enthusiastic crowd at Wankhede. He kicked footballs into the stands, ensuring fans in the upper tiers were not left out, scored an exhibition penalty, and enjoyed some playful moments during a rondo with young girls alongside Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Young aspirants from Maharashtra left with certificates, thrilled to have shared the pitch with legends. Additionally, Messi inaugurated Project 'Maha-Deva', a Maharashtra government initiative aimed at scouting and training young footballers in FIFA-accredited academies.
Next, Messi will head to Delhi for the final leg of his tour in India. The 38-year-old is set to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday (December 15).
He will also participate in an event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the afternoon. This Delhi event will conclude Messi's trip to India. Remarkably, this marks the second time in 14 years that Messi has visited India, having first come in 2011 when he also played at the Salt Lake Stadium.
