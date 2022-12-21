Search icon
MUN vs BUR, EFL Cup 2022-23 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for Manchester United vs Burnley EFL Cup match

MUN vs BUR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Manchester United vs Burnley, EFL Cup 2022-23 match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Manchester United players prepare for Burnley clash

After an intense one-month action of FIFA World Cup 2022, club football is finally set to return as Manchester United takes on Burnley in the EFL Cup pre-quarterfinal match on Thursday. 

Burnley beat Shrewsbury Town and Crawley Town in the previous rounds, while United prevailed 4-2 over Aston Villa to reach the current round. 

While the Red Devils will be without many of their first-team stars like Raphael Varane, and Lisandro Martinez who played in the World Cup final, Jadon Sancho is also ruled out of the fixture. 

Burnley meanwhile will be without the services of Scott Twine through injury, whereas Connor Roberts is suspended. 

Erik Ten Hag's United will start the game as overwhelming favourites to reach the quarterfinals.  

Dream11 Prediction – Manchester United vs Burnely, EFL Cup match

Goalkeeper – David De Gea

Defenders – V Lindelof, T Malacia, C Taylor, I Maatsen

Midfielders – D van de Beek, J Brownhill, S Bastien, B Manuel, A Elanga

Strikers –  A Barnes

Manchester United vs Burnley​ probable playing XIs

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Elanga, Van de Beek, Garnacho; Martial

Burnley​: Peacock-Farrell; Taylor, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen; Cullen, Bastien; Manuel, Brownhill, Churlinov; Barnes

MUN vs BUR My Dream11 team

David De Gea, V Lindelof, T Malacia, C Taylor, I Maatsen, D van de Beek, J Brownhill, S Bastien, B Manuel, A Elanga, A Barnes

Manchester United vs Burnley Match Details

Manchester United vs Burnley EFL Cup 2022-23 match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India), December 22. 

