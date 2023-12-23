Mumbai Indians’ worries mount as new captain Hardik Pandya likely to miss IPL 2024

As per sources, the star all-rounder’s recovery period might be prolonged, and he would not only miss the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan but also likely to miss IPL 2024.

Recently, five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) dropped a major announcement about India’s star-all-rounder Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the franchise's new captain for the IPL 2024. However, MI may face a big setback as new captain Pandya is likely to miss the upcoming IPL season due to an ankle injury.

During the ODI World Cup 2023, Pandya was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament midway after suffering an ankle injury. According to PTI, the star all-rounder’s recovery period might be prolonged, and he would not only miss the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan but also likely to miss IPL 2024.

"There is no update on Hardik's fitness status as of now and one can say there remains a big question mark of him being available before the end of IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The injury sustained in the World Cup also made the MI skipper miss the recent white-ball series against Australia and South Africa.

Last month, Pandya who was initially retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 was traded to Mumbai Indians. The 30-year-old’s return to MI with whom he has won four IPL seasons (2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) was itself a big celebration for the fans.

With Pandya’s new responsibility as a captain, he also brought an end to Rohit Sharma’s ten-year stint as an MI skipper who led the team to record five IPL triumphs (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).

As per sources, Pandya had set a condition of returning to Mumbai Indians only if he is offered the captaincy role.