Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani may retain these six players ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Here are six players who are most likely to be retained by Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 06:52 PM IST

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani may retain these six players ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
Cricket enthusiasts across the world are gearing up for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. One of the most successful franchises in the cash-rich league, Mumbai Indians (MI) will also be looking forward to making a strong squad for the 2025 season. 

In a surprising move, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma who led Mumbai Indians to win five IPL titles was removed from the captaincy role ahead of the IPL 2024 season. The captaincy was then handed over to Hardik Pandya who made his return to the franchise in this year’s season. 

However, Rohit with his outstanding command on the team and batting prowess will most likely be retained by Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction. 

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya faced massive backlash online after replacing Rohit as Mumbai Indians skipper this season. Pandya has been one of the most retained players for the Nita Ambani-owned franchise in IPL history. Counting his past stellar performances for the franchise and heroic performance for India in the recent T20 World Cup 2024 final match, Nita Ambani can also retain the star all-rounder again.

After Rohit Sharma's retirement from T20Is, Pandya is expected to continue the captaincy of the team in the upcoming season as well.

Nita Ambani also holds the card to keep an extra four players, besides Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, as the mega auction for the IPL 2025 approaches. Those on the potential retention list are Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Verma.

Bumrah has been an impactful bowler in death overs which has significantly contributed to the team’s victory in the IPL. 

Kishan who has been away from the action in the international space has proven himself with his exceptional performances as an opening batter for the five-time IPL champions. India’s T20I captain Yadav can also give a tough fight to Pandya for Mumbai Indian’s captaincy role. He has been extremely consistent with his performances and delivered match-winning shots for the team.

Verma, one of the emerging stars of the franchise has showcased exceptional performance with bat in the middle overs, building the momentum up for MI to reach a significant total.

