Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL history

Find the full list of players for Mumbai Indians in the 2023 IPL Auction.

The Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League, with an unprecedented five championship titles. However, in recent seasons the team, led by Rohit Sharma, has struggled and failed to reach the playoffs stage. In an effort to turn this around, the team is rebuilding following the retirement of all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

The Mumbai Indians have retained their core group of players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and T20 world number one Suryakumar Yadav. They have also invested in young talent like Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis. England pacer Jofra Archer is expected to be fit for the 2023 season. In order to strengthen their bowling attack, the Mumbai Indians will be targeting a few more quality bowlers at the 2023 mini auction.

The team will be looking to reclaim their spot at the top of the IPL and bring home another championship trophy. With a mix of experienced players and talented up-and-comers, the Mumbai Indians will be a team to watch in the upcoming season.

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 auction picks: Cameron Green (INR 17.5 Crore), Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 Crore)

Mumbai Indians(MI) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price
Rohit Sharma (c) India 35 years Batsman INR 16 Cr(R)
Suryakumar Yadav India 32 years Batsman INR 8 Cr(R)
Tilak Varma India 20 years Batsman INR 1.70 Cr(R)
Ramandeep Singh India 25 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Dewald Brevis India 19 years Batsman INR 3 crores(R)
Ishan Kishan (wk) India 24 years WK-Batsman INR 15.25 crores(R)
Jasprit Bumrah India 29 years Bowler INR 12 Cr(R)
Kumar Kartikeya Singh India 24 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Jofra Archer England 27 years Bowler INR 8 crores(R)
Hrithik Shokeen India 22 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Arjun Tendulkar India 23 years All-rounder INR 30 Lakhs(R)
Tim David Singapore 26 years All-rounder INR 8.25 Crores(R)
Tristan Stubbs South Africa 22 years WK-Batsman INR 20 lakhs(R)
Arshad Khan India 25 years All-rounder INR 20 lakhs(R)
Akash Madhwal India 29 years Bowler INR 20 lakhs(R)
Jason Behrendorff Australia 32 years Bowler Traded from RCB
Cameron Green Australia 23 years Al-rounder INR 17.50 Crores
Jhye Richardson Australia 26 years Bowler INR 1.5 Crores
Piyush Chawla India 33 years Bowler INR 50 Lakh
Duan Jansen South Africa 22 years Bowler INR 20 Lakh
Vishnu Vinod India 29 years Wicket-keeper INR 20 Lakh
Shams Mulani India 25 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakh
Nehal Wadhera India 22 years Batter INR 20 Lakh
Raghav Goyal India 21 years Batter INR 20 Lakh
