Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL history

The Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League, with an unprecedented five championship titles. However, in recent seasons the team, led by Rohit Sharma, has struggled and failed to reach the playoffs stage. In an effort to turn this around, the team is rebuilding following the retirement of all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

The Mumbai Indians have retained their core group of players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and T20 world number one Suryakumar Yadav. They have also invested in young talent like Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis. England pacer Jofra Archer is expected to be fit for the 2023 season. In order to strengthen their bowling attack, the Mumbai Indians will be targeting a few more quality bowlers at the 2023 mini auction.

The team will be looking to reclaim their spot at the top of the IPL and bring home another championship trophy. With a mix of experienced players and talented up-and-comers, the Mumbai Indians will be a team to watch in the upcoming season.

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 auction picks: Cameron Green (INR 17.5 Crore), Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 Crore)

Mumbai Indians(MI) Full Players List in IPL 2023: