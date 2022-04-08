Headlines

Sports

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab, AFC Champions League 2022: Live streaming, Dream11, time & where to watch

Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab Dream11 Team Player List

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC is all set to make its debut in the AFC Champions League 2022 against Al-Shabab. 

The Islanders had qualified for the league after lifting the Indian Super League (ISL) Winners' Shield in 2020-21. They have been drawn with some of the continental heavyweights, Al Jazira (UAE), Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia) and Air Force Club (Iraq), in Group B of the west region. 

Mumbai City became only the second Indian team after FC Goa to compete in the AFC Champions League. Last season, FC Goa also had played in the AFC Champions League but could not win a single match.

Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham said he is set his eyes on changing that. "We want to do what no Indian club has done before. Which is to win a game. That would be creating relative history for us," Des Buckingham said.

When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab

Where and when is the Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab, AFC Champions League 2022 match being played?

The Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab, AFC Champions League 2022 match will be played on April 8, 2022, at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

 

What time does the Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab, AFC Champions League 2022 match begin?

The Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab, AFC Champions League 2022 match will begin at 10:45 PM IST on Friday. 

 

Where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab, AFC Champions League 2022 live in India (TV channels)?

The Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab, AFC Champions League 2022 live match will be telecasted on Star Sports Select 3 channel in India.

 

How and where to watch online Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab, AFC Champions League 2022 live streaming?

The Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab, AFC Champions League 2022 live streaming will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

 

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab​ Dream11 lineup:

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh; Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bradden Inman, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo.

Al-Shabab: Al-Qarni (GK); Fawaz Al Saqour, Iago Santos, Hassan Tambakti, Motel Al-Harbi; Ever Banega, Alfred N’Diaye, Paulinho; Nawaf Al-Abed, Carlos, Hattan Bahebri.

