Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Mukesh Ambani to buy Liverpool FC? Reports link India’s second richest man with English football club

Liverpool is one of the top clubs in the English Premier League with a rich and highly successful football history.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani to buy Liverpool FC? Reports link India’s second richest man with English football club
File Photo

Billionaire business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is reportedly one of the suitors eyeing to acquire one of the biggest football clubs in the world, Liverpool. Ambani has reportedly entered the race of potential buyers as per reports in UK media. Mukesh Ambani is chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, one of India’s largest business conglomerates. 

Giants of English football, Liverpool has a rich sporting history and is currently one of the top clubs in the English Premier League. The club is also one of the most successful in the UK alongside Manchester United. 

Liverpool’s current owners are Fenway Sports Group (FSG). They acquired the club based in the major English city of the same name in October 2010. FSG recently hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist in selling Liverpool, reports have said. 

Liverpool’s owners are willing to let the club go for a price of 4 billion British Pounds. Ambani, who is the 8th richest person in the world, has enquired about acquiring the club, reported The Mirror. However, the report has not yet been confirmed officially or by sources close to the businessman. 

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool. FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club,” FSG has said in a statement.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.