Mukesh Ambani to buy Liverpool FC? Reports link India’s second richest man with English football club

File Photo

Billionaire business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is reportedly one of the suitors eyeing to acquire one of the biggest football clubs in the world, Liverpool. Ambani has reportedly entered the race of potential buyers as per reports in UK media. Mukesh Ambani is chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, one of India’s largest business conglomerates.

Giants of English football, Liverpool has a rich sporting history and is currently one of the top clubs in the English Premier League. The club is also one of the most successful in the UK alongside Manchester United.

Liverpool’s current owners are Fenway Sports Group (FSG). They acquired the club based in the major English city of the same name in October 2010. FSG recently hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist in selling Liverpool, reports have said.

Liverpool’s owners are willing to let the club go for a price of 4 billion British Pounds. Ambani, who is the 8th richest person in the world, has enquired about acquiring the club, reported The Mirror. However, the report has not yet been confirmed officially or by sources close to the businessman.

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool. FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club,” FSG has said in a statement.