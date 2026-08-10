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'Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai': CWG 2026 Silver medallist Narendra Berwal reveals PM Modi what Pakistani opponent said

Indian boxer Narendra Berwal left PM Narendra Modi amused after he recalled a hilarious exchange with a Pakistani boxer, who was surprised by the repeated use of the name 'Narendra'.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

'Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai': CWG 2026 Silver medallist Narendra Berwal reveals PM Modi what Pakistani opponent said
Boxer Narender Berwal interacting with PM Narendra Modi. (X)
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A video of boxer Narendra Berwal, who won a Silver medal in the men's 90+ category at the Commonwealth Games 2026, is doing the rounds on the internet, wherein he shared an interesting story with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For those unversed, all CWG 2026 medallists were hosted by PM Modi on Sunday at his residence in New Delhi. During his interaction with the PM, Berwal recalled an exchange with a Pakistani boxer after defeating him at the 2015 World Military Games. Recalling the incident, Berwal told PM Modi that his Pakistani opponent was furious by the repeated use of the name Narendra in his life.

''Pakistani boxer said to me, 'Aapka naam Narendra hai aapke, aapke coach ka naam Narendra hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narendra hai. Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai,'' Berwal said in the viral clip.

Take a look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DNA India (@dna_india)

On Sunday, PM Modi shared a clip on his social media handles wherein he congratulated the Indian medalists of the CWG 2026 and shared a light-hearted moment with them. In the video, India's gold medal-winning boxer, Sakshi Chaudhary, held the camera with a selfie stick, saying ''Hello friends. Our honourable PM sir has invited all the Commonwealth Games medallists here, and we are feeling proud about it. We felt good meeting him. He is very humble. Sir, you also please say something.''

After her, PM Modi said, ''Jo khelega, wo khilega. Always cheer for Bharat. Bharat mata ki jai.''

India's performance at CWG 2026 in Glasgow

 

India finished fourth in the medal tally of the event with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze. Boxing emerged as India's biggest strength, contributing 10 medals, including seven gold. In the medal tally, India was only behind Australia, England, and Canada.

 

However, India's 39-medal haul was significantly lower than its 61-medal tally at Birmingham 2022, but this was due to the absence of several medal-producing sports from the Glasgow programme.

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