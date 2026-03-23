FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Air Canada Collision: Two pilots dead after flight rams truck at New York's LaGuardia airport, details here

Dhurandhar 2 in trouble, Ranveer Singh's film hurts Sikhs' sentiments? Shiv Sena leader slams Aditya Dhar's movie for this reason

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Education Minister Sunil Kumar to declare scores shortly: here's how to check

MS Dhoni to play IPL till 60? Ex-CSK captain's chat with Sivakarthikeyan goes viral, watch

Dhurandhar 2 singer Jasmine Sandlas opens up about singing with Satinder Sartaaj: Calls it 'dream come true' moment for her

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Jaya Prada applauds Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, hits back at criticism: ‘It’s very easy to say bad things’

The Shift Towards Amenities rich living: how NBR Group, Bengaluru is redefining the modern home

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils Bhagat Singh statue, inaugurates restored 'Historic Courtroom' on Shaheed Diwas

Air Canada Collision: Montreal-New York flight collides with ground vehicle at LaGuardia airport runway, several injured

Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor is Bollywood's lucky charm, before Dhurandhar 2, he gave 3 historic blockbusters, minted Rs 2117 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Education Minister Sunil Kumar to declare scores shortly: here's how to check

Bihar Board Class 12th result 2026 to be declared today: How to check

Dhurandhar 2 singer Jasmine Sandlas opens up about singing with Satinder Sartaaj: Calls it 'dream come true' moment for her

Dhurandhar 2 singer Jasmine Sandlas opens up about singing

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Jaya Prada applauds Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, hits back at criticism: ‘It’s very easy to say bad things’

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Jaya Prada applauds Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian filmmakers who have achieved this feat

With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian

From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

HomeSports

SPORTS

MS Dhoni to play IPL till 60? Ex-CSK captain's chat with Sivakarthikeyan goes viral, watch

The 44-year-old CSK legend drew loud cheers when he responded to actor Sivakarthikeyan’s playful request to keep playing for years to come.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 01:03 PM IST

MS Dhoni to play IPL till 60? Ex-CSK captain's chat with Sivakarthikeyan goes viral, watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise hosted a pre-season event, ROAR'26, at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium, a night filled with excitement, and nostalgia. The subject of MS Dhoni's retirement, a topic that has become a ritualistic part of CSK's narrative, resurfaced once again, this time in a setting that made it feel lighter, warmer, and unmistakably emotional.
However, the 44-year-old CSK legend drew loud cheers when he responded to actor Sivakarthikeyan’s playful request to keep playing for years to come.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, speaking in front of a packed yellow crowd, gave voice to what countless CSK supporters have been thinking for years, "You can play till 60 also, sir." Dhoni, in his typical understated style, responded with a calm and collected demeanor, "It's very difficult," he said, when Sivakarthikeyan pointed to his fitness, Dhoni added, "It's on the way down, it's not on the way up....I can try".

Dhoni's 'I Can Try' message filled fans with excitement

The exchange between Sivakarthikeyan and Dhoni was a masterclass in emotional intelligence, carrying two truths at once. On the surface, it was a light-hearted fan moment, the kind of playful banter that naturally belongs in a CSK event built on crowd energy and loyalty.

Underneath it, though, was the reality of where MS Dhoni stands now in his career. He remains one of the defining figures in IPL history and the face of CSK's rise into one of the league's most emotionally powerful franchises. His presence still means more than numbers in Chennai. It means memory, identity, habit, and belief. For many supporters, the season does not fully begin until they see Dhoni in yellow again.

Dhoni's response, "I can try," left just enough room for hope, and that is often all CSK fans need. The CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, has confirmed that Dhoni will play in the IPL 2026 season, but the question remains: will this be his last season?

Former CSK player Robin Uthappa believes that IPL 2026 could be Dhoni's last year in the yellow jersey, with the wicketkeeper-batter likely to take on a mentor-cum-player role

Dhoni's IPL career

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who is set to play his 19th IPL season, remains one of the league’s most iconic figures. With 278 matches and 5439 runs, he has been central to CSK’s journey, leading the franchise to five IPL titles before stepping down as captain ahead of the 2024 season. Although he briefly returned to lead the side last year after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury, the team is now firmly transitioning towards a new leadership phase.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Air Canada Collision: Two pilots dead after flight rams truck at New York's LaGuardia airport, details here
Air Canada Collision: Two pilots dead after flight rams truck at New York's LaGu
Dhurandhar 2 in trouble, Ranveer Singh's film hurts Sikhs' sentiments? Shiv Sena leader slams Aditya Dhar's movie for this reason
Dhurandhar 2 in trouble, Ranveer Singh's film hurts Sikhs' sentiments?
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Education Minister Sunil Kumar to declare scores shortly: here's how to check
Bihar Board Class 12th result 2026 to be declared today: How to check
MS Dhoni to play IPL till 60? Ex-CSK captain's chat with Sivakarthikeyan goes viral, watch
MS Dhoni to play IPL till 60? Ex-CSK captain's chat with Sivakarthikeyan goes vi
Dhurandhar 2 singer Jasmine Sandlas opens up about singing with Satinder Sartaaj: Calls it 'dream come true' moment for her
Dhurandhar 2 singer Jasmine Sandlas opens up about singing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian filmmakers who have achieved this feat
With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla
From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement