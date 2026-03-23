MS Dhoni to play IPL till 60? Ex-CSK captain's chat with Sivakarthikeyan goes viral, watch

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Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor is Bollywood's lucky charm, before Dhurandhar 2, he gave 3 historic blockbusters, minted Rs 2117 crore
SPORTS
The 44-year-old CSK legend drew loud cheers when he responded to actor Sivakarthikeyan’s playful request to keep playing for years to come.
Actor Sivakarthikeyan, speaking in front of a packed yellow crowd, gave voice to what countless CSK supporters have been thinking for years, "You can play till 60 also, sir." Dhoni, in his typical understated style, responded with a calm and collected demeanor, "It's very difficult," he said, when Sivakarthikeyan pointed to his fitness, Dhoni added, "It's on the way down, it's not on the way up....I can try".
The exchange between Sivakarthikeyan and Dhoni was a masterclass in emotional intelligence, carrying two truths at once. On the surface, it was a light-hearted fan moment, the kind of playful banter that naturally belongs in a CSK event built on crowd energy and loyalty.
A CSK fan at heart, Our star SK in the house #Roar26 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/Sl8aG0xmGH— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2026
Underneath it, though, was the reality of where MS Dhoni stands now in his career. He remains one of the defining figures in IPL history and the face of CSK's rise into one of the league's most emotionally powerful franchises. His presence still means more than numbers in Chennai. It means memory, identity, habit, and belief. For many supporters, the season does not fully begin until they see Dhoni in yellow again.
Dhoni's response, "I can try," left just enough room for hope, and that is often all CSK fans need. The CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, has confirmed that Dhoni will play in the IPL 2026 season, but the question remains: will this be his last season?
Former CSK player Robin Uthappa believes that IPL 2026 could be Dhoni's last year in the yellow jersey, with the wicketkeeper-batter likely to take on a mentor-cum-player role
Meanwhile, Dhoni, who is set to play his 19th IPL season, remains one of the league’s most iconic figures. With 278 matches and 5439 runs, he has been central to CSK’s journey, leading the franchise to five IPL titles before stepping down as captain ahead of the 2024 season. Although he briefly returned to lead the side last year after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury, the team is now firmly transitioning towards a new leadership phase.