Aamir Khan says he always wanted OTT release for Sitaare Zameen Par but not just after theatrical run: 'Was never in two minds'
Delhi Airport on High alert: IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam reports mid-air engine scare; 161 passengers safe after emergency landing
Jaideep Ahlawat shares photo with Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2026, calls it 'Virat Lamha': 'It was so amazing to meet you'
MS Dhoni to miss IPL 2026? CSK shares official update on Thala’s availability
Rs 6855 crore trail, unprecedented probe! SFIO tightens grip on IFCI; Former CMDs S Nayar, M Mukherjee, AK Rai under scanner
Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol breaks silence on his portrayal in Dhurandhar 2 as Jameel Jamali; says will make his own film 'Lyari ka Gabbar'
Who is Radhika Shakya? Arrested ex-PM KP Sharma Oli’s wife who was once active in student politics
US‑Israel‑Iran War: Elon Musk joined Modi‑Trump call on Middle East conflict; White House says talks ‘productive’
Nepal: Former PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over Gen Z protest case day after Balen Shah’s oath
US-Israel-Iran War: Donald Trump says Middle East close to being ‘free’ from Iran amid ongoing conflict
SPORTS
MS Dhoni is set to miss CSK’s first IPL 2026 matches due to a calf strain, with Sanju Samson taking over wicketkeeping duties.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) confirmed on Saturday that their iconic wicketkeeper-batter and former captain, MS Dhoni, is unlikely to feature in the first few games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The 44-year-old is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf injury, putting his participation in the early matches of the season in doubt. The announcement comes just two days before CSK’s opening fixture against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Monday.
With Dhoni sidelined, Sanju Samson is expected to assume wicketkeeping responsibilities for the franchise. CSK has not specified when Dhoni will return to action, leaving fans uncertain about how long the legendary cricketer will be absent. In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), CSK wished Dhoni a speedy recovery and confirmed that he is likely to miss the first two weeks of the tournament.
Official Statement— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 28, 2026
MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026.
Get well soon, Thala! pic.twitter.com/4dgmt5EWFi
CSK’s opening phase in IPL 2026 is challenging, with matches scheduled against Rajasthan Royals (March 30), Punjab Kings (April 3), Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 5), and Delhi Capitals (April 11). Even if Dhoni recovers within two weeks, he is expected to miss at least the first four games of the 19th edition.
The IPL 2026 season has reignited discussions about Dhoni’s career and whether this could be his final season. He is one of only four players to have participated in all 19 editions of the tournament, alongside Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey.
In IPL 2025, Dhoni played all 14 matches, scoring 196 runs at an average of 24.50 with a strike rate of 135.17. He also took over captaincy mid-season after Gaikwad’s injury. The previous season was disappointing for CSK, as they finished last for the first time in 18 years, earning the wooden spoon. If he plays this season, Dhoni would set a record as the oldest Indian to feature in the IPL, surpassing Praveen Tambe.
Dhoni’s absence in the opening matches adds pressure on CSK, but the team looks poised to adapt with Samson leading the charge behind the stumps. Fans across India eagerly await updates on when “Thala” will make his return to the pitch.