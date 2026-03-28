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MS Dhoni to miss IPL 2026? CSK shares official update on Thala’s availability

MS Dhoni is set to miss CSK’s first IPL 2026 matches due to a calf strain, with Sanju Samson taking over wicketkeeping duties.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 12:04 PM IST

MS Dhoni to miss IPL 2026? CSK shares official update on Thala’s availability
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) confirmed on Saturday that their iconic wicketkeeper-batter and former captain, MS Dhoni, is unlikely to feature in the first few games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The 44-year-old is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf injury, putting his participation in the early matches of the season in doubt. The announcement comes just two days before CSK’s opening fixture against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Monday.

Sanju Samson to Take Over Keeping Duties

With Dhoni sidelined, Sanju Samson is expected to assume wicketkeeping responsibilities for the franchise. CSK has not specified when Dhoni will return to action, leaving fans uncertain about how long the legendary cricketer will be absent. In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), CSK wished Dhoni a speedy recovery and confirmed that he is likely to miss the first two weeks of the tournament.

Early IPL 2026 Schedule for CSK

CSK’s opening phase in IPL 2026 is challenging, with matches scheduled against Rajasthan Royals (March 30), Punjab Kings (April 3), Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 5), and Delhi Capitals (April 11). Even if Dhoni recovers within two weeks, he is expected to miss at least the first four games of the 19th edition.

Dhoni’s Legacy and Future in IPL

The IPL 2026 season has reignited discussions about Dhoni’s career and whether this could be his final season. He is one of only four players to have participated in all 19 editions of the tournament, alongside Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey.

Dhoni’s Last Season Stats and CSK’s 2025 Struggles

In IPL 2025, Dhoni played all 14 matches, scoring 196 runs at an average of 24.50 with a strike rate of 135.17. He also took over captaincy mid-season after Gaikwad’s injury. The previous season was disappointing for CSK, as they finished last for the first time in 18 years, earning the wooden spoon. If he plays this season, Dhoni would set a record as the oldest Indian to feature in the IPL, surpassing Praveen Tambe.

Dhoni’s absence in the opening matches adds pressure on CSK, but the team looks poised to adapt with Samson leading the charge behind the stumps. Fans across India eagerly await updates on when “Thala” will make his return to the pitch.

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