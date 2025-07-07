MS Dhoni's sweet gesture while cutting cake on his 44th birthday goes viral, watch

A video from the celebration, featuring Dhoni in a sleeveless T-shirt, smiling as he cut and shared the cake, quickly gained traction on social media.

Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday, July 7, in Ranchi, surrounded by close friends and family. A video of the cake-cutting ceremony circulated rapidly on social media, with fans enjoying the sight of the legendary cricketer in a sleeveless T-shirt, smiling as he shared cake with his friends.

A video from the celebration, featuring Dhoni in a sleeveless T-shirt, smiling as he cut and shared the cake, quickly gained traction on social media. For his fans across the country, it offered a glimpse into a private, heartfelt moment with a man known for his limited public appearances. However, during the celebration what impresssed his fans was a simple yet sweet gesture of CSK legend.

MS Dhoni's sweet hesture while cutting cake

In the now-viral video, it can be seen that before cutting the cake, Dhoni asks, “Kaat de? (Can I cut it now?)”Once he got the go-ahead with the guy making the video saying “Ji sir,” Dhoni cut the cake and made sure everyone present got a piece of it.

Meanwhile, mirroring Dhoni's iconic status, birthday celebrations had already begun elsewhere. In Vijayawada, fans honored him with a towering cutout, a tradition in the South. Large crowds gathered, waving Chennai Super Kings flags and displaying posters, including one of Dhoni in traditional South Indian attire. This highlighted his strong connection with the region, built through years of loyalty and leadership in yellow since the IPL's inception in 2008.

At 44, Dhoni may have retired from international cricket in 2020, but his influence on the sport remains significant. His latest appearance was in the IPL 2025 season for CSK. Despite Chennai's challenging season, Dhoni's calm demeanor and leadership were a source of motivation for the team and hope for his many fans.

MS Dhoni to play IPL 2026?

Speculation continues regarding his potential return next year. Following the season, Dhoni mentioned he would need "five to six months" to decide, a typical response from a player who has always played the game on his terms.

However, his legacy is undeniable. Throughout 538 international matches, Dhoni accumulated 17,266 runs and 829 dismissals, impressive figures that don't fully capture his impact.