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MS Dhoni’s Retirement: Ex-CSK teammate drops big hint on Thala’s IPL future

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MS Dhoni’s Retirement: Ex-CSK teammate drops big hint on Thala’s IPL future

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked fresh speculation around MS Dhoni’s IPL future, suggesting that the CSK legend may not be retiring immediately and could potentially continue beyond 2026, possibly even in 2027.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 18, 2026, 02:00 PM IST

MS Dhoni’s Retirement: Ex-CSK teammate drops big hint on Thala’s IPL future
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Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked fresh speculation around MS Dhoni’s IPL future, suggesting that the CSK legend may not be retiring immediately and could potentially continue beyond 2026, possibly even in 2027.

Ashwin’s cryptic hint on Dhoni’s future:

Ravichandran Ashwin has again stirred retirement chatter around MS Dhoni after dropping this pretty cryptic remark during the talk around Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2026 clash, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His line, 'Not happening today, ' people took it as a kind of sign that Dhoni is unlikely to retire anytime soon, at least right now.

This remark landed while there was already heavy speculation over whether the CSK icon would feature in that must-win game at Chepauk. Dhoni hasn’t played a single match in IPL 2026 so far because of a calf injury. So honestly, every small update about his availability has been creating big reactions from fans and also from pundits. Ashwin’s comment has sort of layered the debate further. Some fans are reading it like a subtle cue that Dhoni could stretch his IPL career past this season, and maybe stay on track until 2027 as well.

Dhoni’s IPL 2026 situation:

In IPL 2026, cricketer MS Dhoni missed the entire tournament because he was suffering from a calf strain during pre-season training. At first, he was kind of expected to come back early in the tournament, but a few setbacks during the recovery process have slowed down his return. Even though he is fully wrapped up in the CSK setup, whether he actually comes back on the field is still up in the air. The CSK management has stayed careful about bringing him in too fast, mainly because the team is still chasing a spot in the playoffs and they are also worried about workload management.

Also read: CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Clash: Will MS Dhoni play tonight? Chepauk awaits Thala’s return amid retirement buzz

Retirement buzz continues:

The ongoing hush from Dhoni and CSK about his future has only made the speculation louder, sort of. While many think IPL 2026 might end up being one of his last seasons, Ashwin’s latest hint has reopened the whole conversation about a longer, steadier career path. Right now, there is no official word on retirement, yet this uncertainty keeps fans on edge, waiting eagerly for some clarity on the CSK legend’s next chapter.

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