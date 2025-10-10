MS Dhoni's little fan touches his feet during stadium inauguration at Madurai, heart-touching video goes viral, watch

Former India captain MS Dhoni's arrival in Madurai for the inauguration of the Velammal Cricket Stadium was met with a hero's welcome. The stadium, a Rs 325 crore project in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), was the setting for a memorable event. The three-time ICC title-winning skipper received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the airport, where fans had gathered since early morning to catch a glimpse of one of India’s most beloved sports icons. Dhoni, who arrived by private flight from Mumbai, made his way to the stadium under tight security, setting the stage for the official inauguration.

Former India captain MS Dhoni's arrival in Madurai for the inauguration of the Velammal Cricket Stadium was met with a hero's welcome. The stadium, a Rs 325 crore project in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), was the setting for a memorable event. The three-time ICC title-winning skipper received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the airport, where fans had gathered since early morning to catch a glimpse of one of India’s most beloved sports icons. Dhoni, who arrived by private flight from Mumbai, made his way to the stadium under tight security, setting the stage for the official inauguration.

During the ceremony, Dhoni took to the field and demonstrated a few batting swings, but it was a small gesture from a young fan that stole the spotlight. As Dhoni prepared to take his shots, the youngster approached and touched the cricketer’s feet, a mark of respect and admiration that drew further cheers from everyone present at the stadium and on social media.

About Madurai's cricket stadium

The newly built stadium is poised to become a major hub for cricket in the region. Developed in collaboration with the local cricket association, it features world-class facilities and a seating capacity of 7,300, with plans to expand to 20,000 in the future. Dhoni highlighted the significance of such infrastructure, noting that it provides young players with opportunities to train and compete in top-quality conditions. He emphasized that venues like this can play a key role in nurturing the next generation of cricketers.

Dhoni's visit to Madurai

Meanwhile, Dhoni's visit to Madurai has electrified fans, who are keen to see the cricketing icon. Although his involvement in the inauguration was symbolic, it has led to speculation about his possible return to competitive cricket, including the IPL 2026 season.

Adding to the buzz, a viral image of MS Dhoni in a Mumbai Indians training jersey has fueled rumors about a potential move to the franchise for the IPL 2026.

The image, which quickly went viral, features the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend in a Mumbai Indians jersey, prompting speculation about a potential shift for one of the IPL's most iconic players. Given Dhoni’s deep ties with CSK, this image has caused a stir in the cricketing world.

Dhoni has been the face of Chennai Super Kings for over a decade, leading them to numerous titles and embodying the franchise’s spirit. His composed leadership, strategic acumen, and dependable performances have made him a beloved figure in Chennai.