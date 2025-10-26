MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni reveals her dream profession, not cricketer, she wants to become...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by THIS date; Check eligibility and other details

Masterstroke by Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Elections: RJD leader promises to double allowances of..., Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for...

Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media, see post here

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns fans with classic off-white saree look for film's promotion; SEE PICS

Donald Trump reiterates India ‘completely cutting back’ on Russian oil ahead of key China talks

Thailand, Cambodia sign 'historic' peace deal brokered by Trump in Malaysia

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2 Kharna: How to make traditional jaggery kheer for sacred fast; step-by-step recipe

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's demise due to kidney failure highlights early warning signs, transplant risks

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's manager REVEALS he underwent THIS surgery, recalls his last moments: 'Khana khaate-khaate..'

Amid Kajol, Twinkle Khanna 'justifying cheating' statement, Deepika Padukone's take on infidelity goes viral: 'I did meet others, but I was commited to..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by THIS date; Check eligibility and other details

PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by date...

Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media, see post here

Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns fans with classic off-white saree look for film's promotion; SEE PICS

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns with off-white saree look

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeSports

SPORTS

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni reveals her dream profession, not cricketer, she wants to become...

MS Dhoni's wife and daughter recently visited Haridwar, where the former India captain's daughter, Ziva, was asked about her future career plans. Her response left everyone surprised. Read here to know what she said about her dream profession.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 10:30 AM IST

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni reveals her dream profession, not cricketer, she wants to become...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

MS Dhoni's daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni, is capturing attention not only with her endearing personality but also with her career aspirations. During a recent visit to Haridwar, accompanied by her mother, Sakshi Dhoni, they visited the Har Ki Pauri ghat to receive blessings from Maa Ganga. They also distributed food to devotees, which was widely shared online.

During their visit, Ziva Dhoni had a conversation with an activist where she shared her career aspiration, which the activist praised as "very unique" for a 10-year-old. 

What is MS Dhoni's dhaughter's dream job?

In the now viral video, ten-year-old Ziva was asked about her future ambitions. The activist asked her what she wanted to become when she grew up. To which, she gave an unexpected reply, “I want to become a naturalist!” The response left the questioner pleasantly surprised, who said, “It’s a very unique thing for a girl of ten years. Wonderful!” To this, proud mum Sakshi smiled and added, “I hope she becomes one.”

Ziva's aspirations have remained consistent over time. Earlier, in an interview with the Hyderabad Chronicle, Sakshi Dhoni mentioned that her daughter has always had a strong interest in nature. "Ziva is a bit of both of us. She is currently interested in becoming a naturalist and has a lot of questions about the environment and animals," Sakshi had stated, highlighting the young girl's early curiosity and passion.

Who are naturalists?

Naturalists typically work with naturally occurring life, such as plants and animals, often as on-field biologists. The Dhoni family has frequently shown their connection to nature through their social media, and Ziva's aspiration appears to be a result of that.

In 2010, Dhoni was named brand ambassador of the Uttarakhand Tiger Conservation Mission and made an honorary wildlife warden of Corbett National Park, emphasizing his connection to the state. In November 2023, he and his wife visited Lwali, received blessings from elders, and participated in a puja, which went viral and highlighted his ongoing bond with his Pahari heritage.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi's lovestory

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni and Sakshi's lovestory started in 2007. Their love story has always captivated fans. They first met at Kolkata's Taj Bengal Hotel, where Sakshi was doing an internship as part of her hotel management course. Introduced by a mutual friend, Dhoni was immediately drawn to her, and their private romance blossomed into a lifelong commitment when they married in a private ceremony in Dehradun in 2010.

The couple was blessed with daughter, Ziva, in February 2015 when Dhoni was on national duty during the Cricket World Cup.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Masterstroke by Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Elections: RJD leader promises to double allowances of..., Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for...
Masterstroke by Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Elections: RJD leader promises...
Varun Dhawan praises fan’s viral Bijuria dance video with his dad, says ‘he’s better’
Varun Dhawan praises fan’s viral Bijuria dance video with his dad, says ‘he’s be
Ex-CIA officer drops BOMBSHELL: 'Pakistan's Musharraf handed over control of nukes to US for millions of dollars...'
Ex-CIA officer drops BOMBSHELL: 'Pakistan's Musharraf handed over control...'
Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online
Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns fans with classic off-white saree look for film's promotion; SEE PICS
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns with off-white saree look
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE