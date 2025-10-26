MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni reveals her dream profession, not cricketer, she wants to become...

MS Dhoni's wife and daughter recently visited Haridwar, where the former India captain's daughter, Ziva, was asked about her future career plans. Her response left everyone surprised. Read here to know what she said about her dream profession.

MS Dhoni's daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni, is capturing attention not only with her endearing personality but also with her career aspirations. During a recent visit to Haridwar, accompanied by her mother, Sakshi Dhoni, they visited the Har Ki Pauri ghat to receive blessings from Maa Ganga. They also distributed food to devotees, which was widely shared online.

During their visit, Ziva Dhoni had a conversation with an activist where she shared her career aspiration, which the activist praised as "very unique" for a 10-year-old.

What is MS Dhoni's dhaughter's dream job?

In the now viral video, ten-year-old Ziva was asked about her future ambitions. The activist asked her what she wanted to become when she grew up. To which, she gave an unexpected reply, “I want to become a naturalist!” The response left the questioner pleasantly surprised, who said, “It’s a very unique thing for a girl of ten years. Wonderful!” To this, proud mum Sakshi smiled and added, “I hope she becomes one.”

Ziva's aspirations have remained consistent over time. Earlier, in an interview with the Hyderabad Chronicle, Sakshi Dhoni mentioned that her daughter has always had a strong interest in nature. "Ziva is a bit of both of us. She is currently interested in becoming a naturalist and has a lot of questions about the environment and animals," Sakshi had stated, highlighting the young girl's early curiosity and passion.

Who are naturalists?

Naturalists typically work with naturally occurring life, such as plants and animals, often as on-field biologists. The Dhoni family has frequently shown their connection to nature through their social media, and Ziva's aspiration appears to be a result of that.

In 2010, Dhoni was named brand ambassador of the Uttarakhand Tiger Conservation Mission and made an honorary wildlife warden of Corbett National Park, emphasizing his connection to the state. In November 2023, he and his wife visited Lwali, received blessings from elders, and participated in a puja, which went viral and highlighted his ongoing bond with his Pahari heritage.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi's lovestory

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni and Sakshi's lovestory started in 2007. Their love story has always captivated fans. They first met at Kolkata's Taj Bengal Hotel, where Sakshi was doing an internship as part of her hotel management course. Introduced by a mutual friend, Dhoni was immediately drawn to her, and their private romance blossomed into a lifelong commitment when they married in a private ceremony in Dehradun in 2010.

The couple was blessed with daughter, Ziva, in February 2015 when Dhoni was on national duty during the Cricket World Cup.