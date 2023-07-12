Headlines

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings tops in brand and business enterprise value at Rs 1740 crore: Report

CSK hold the top position with a 66 per cent growth from last year at $212 million in 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

According to a survey, the Indian Premier League had an 80% increase in brand value in 2023 compared to the prior year, and the five-time champion Chennai Super Kings maintained their top spot in terms of brand and business values.

According to a Houlihan Lokey report, using the relief from royalty method, IPL's stand-alone brand value increased from $1.8 billion in 2022 to $3.2 billion in 2023. Similarly to this, IPL's business value increased significantly by 80% to $15.4 billion in 2023 from $8.5 billion in 2018.

It is safe to say that the media rights contract with JioCinema and Disney Star, which is approximately three times what was with Disney Star and BCCI in the five-year arrangement from 2017 to 2022, is largely responsible for the increase in IPL's business value.

According to the report, the IPL's brand value is anticipated to follow the English Premier League in the next cycle in 2027, which would further boost the growth in its broadcasting rights revenue.

The IPL has broken through the limitations of conventional sports and become a worldwide phenomenon. This cricket spectacular has enthralled millions of fans since it began in 2008 by bringing together elite talent from all around the world, unmatched entertainment, and nail-biting competitiveness.

With a brand value of $212 million, The team Chennai Super Kings is ranked first overall and also tops both the brand value and corporate enterprise value lists. The Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is at number 2, has a brand worth $195 million.

The percentage increase in total brand value for Rajasthan Royals over the previous year was 103%.

The report states that the IPL's stand-alone brand value has increased by 80% from $1.8 billion in 2022 to $3.2 billion now. The IPL's business enterprise value is $15.4 billion, up from $8.5 billion in 2022 by 80%, largely as a result of the media rights agreement signed with Viacom18 and Disney Star after a hotly contested auction for the period 2023–2027.

The media rights of the IPL have flourished between 2008 and 2023 at an astonishing CAGR of 18%, while the growth is consistent between the 2017 and 2023 cycles at a rate of 196 percent.

On a per-match basis, the IPL outperforms all other internationally competitive leagues, including the National Basketball Association (NBA), the English Premier League (EPL), and the Bundeslig. But the Indian Premier League (IPL) had to wait to win since it had to defeat the National Football League (NFL). 

“Created on the American style of franchise-based systems of hiring players, the IPL has established itself as a hugely lucrative sports league, along similar lines as the NFL and the NBA,” commented Harsh Talikoti, Senior Vice President Corporate Valuation Advisory Services at Houlihan Lokey.

