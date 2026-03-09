MS Dhoni returns to Instagram after 19 months to congratulate Team India after historic T20 World Cup win, gives special advice to Gautam Gambhir: 'Coach sahab...'

Former India captain MS Dhoni took to Instagram to congratulate the team, leaving a special note for Gambhir, with whom he shared a storied past.

The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav and coached by Gautam Gambhir, has scripted history by defending the T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue's domination in the T20 format continued unabated, with their latest triumph coming against New Zealand in the final match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gambhir, known for his intense approach, and Suryakumar Yadav have formed a formidable partnership, leading India to a string of victories since taking over the reins in July 2024. Their unbeaten streak in T20I series has culminated in the ultimate triumph, making India the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cup titles. The victory was made sweeter by the fact that it was achieved in front of a home crowd, with India becoming the first host nation to win the tournament.

Dhoni's Special Message for Team India and Gautam Gambhir

Former India captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were present at the stadium to witness the historic moment. Dhoni took to Instagram to congratulate the team, leaving a special note for Gambhir, with whom he shared a storied past. "History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of u play. Coach Sahab smile looks great on u, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. enjoy guys(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER)," Dhoni wrote.

Gambhir, not known for his emotional expressions, couldn't help but beam with pride after the World Cup win. Dhoni's message seemed to have struck a chord, urging the coach to smile more often. The duo's past has been a subject of discussion, with Gambhir's remarks on Dhoni's 2011 World Cup-winning six still fresh in the memory. However, Dhoni has maintained a dignified silence on the issue.

Meanwhile, the last time Dhoni took to Instgram to share a post was actually in July 2024, almost 2 years ago, to congratulate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their wedding.

India's dominant display

India's win was a result of an all-round outstanding performance. Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson hammered half-centuries, propelling India to a mammoth 255 runs. Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul and Axar Patel's three wickets ensured New Zealand was bundled out for 159, sealing India's win by 96 runs. Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the Match, while Samson bagged the Player of the Tournament award for his impressive haul of 321 runs in five matches.

Suryakumar Yadav joined an elite group of Indian captains, including Kapil Dev, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who have led India to World Cup glory. India's third T20 World Cup title has cemented their position as the most successful team in the tournament's history, surpassing England and the West Indies.7:33 am