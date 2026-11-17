The five-time IPL campion officially announced retirement on Tuesday.

MS Dhoni has officially retired as a player and will now take up the role of a mentor at Chennai Super Kings, the franchise announced on Tuesday. CSK stated that Dhoni will continue to be part of the Super Kings' journey in a new role after years of leading them to success. Having been at the heart of CSK since the beginning, Dhoni remains closely associated with the franchise, having guided them to multiple IPL titles and built a legacy that has made him synonymous with the yellow jersey.

“There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between. Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible,” N Srinivasan, Owner, Chennai Super Kings said in an official statement.

“In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home,” he added.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home. Read more : https://t.co/YKsoHYE51A #WhistlePodu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026

That Dhoni has indeed played his last game for CSK was confirmed through a statement from CSK Managing Director, Kasi Viswanathan.



The announcement comes as little surprise, given Dhoni's limited appearances over the last couple of years. He last featured as an active player in IPL 2025, scoring 196 runs in 14 matches. In 2026, an injury kept him out of action throughout the season, fuelling speculation about his future. A month ago, Dhoni had said that he would need to undergo certain medical tests to determine whether his body would be able to withstand the rigours of the IPL.