The Chennai Super Kings leader debuted against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in April 2008. He ends his IPL career having played 278 matches, the third most, behind only Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

One of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history, MS Dhoni made his Indian Premier League debut in 2008. It took the World Cup-winning skipper three years to lift the IPL trophy for the first time, but once he started winning, there was no stopping him.

Dhoni, with five IPL titles to his name, is among the most successful captains the competition has ever seen. The Chennai Super Kings leader debuted against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in April 2008. He ends his IPL career having played 278 matches, the third most, behind only Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Dhoni’s decision to retire from the IPL gives us the perfect chance to look back at the legendary skipper’s standout records in the competition.

1. First Player To Lead In 200 Or More Games

MS Dhoni scripted history as the first-ever player to lead a franchise in 200 or more IPL matches. The Chennai Super Kings legend brought up this achievement during the IPL 2023 clash against Rajasthan Royals.

2. Entering The 5000-Run Club In IPL

Dhoni breached the 5000-run barrier in the IPL 2023 season. He turned out to be the fifth Indian cricketer and the seventh player in all to achieve the feat in the IPL. Dhoni has so far accumulated 5082 runs in the IPL.

endrum thala #ForOurThala https://t.co/VRmPKS2yEe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026

3. Most Appearances As A Wicketkeeper In IPL

With 278 games under his belt, MS Dhoni holds the record for the most matches played by a wicketkeeper in IPL history.

4. Most Dismissals Behind The Stumps

Chennai Super Kings’ beloved Thala has the highest number of dismissals as a wicketkeeper in the IPL – 190

5. Most Runs Behind The Stumps

He is also the leading run-scorer among wicketkeepers in IPL history, with 5,125 runs to his name.

6. Hitting 1000 Runs In The Final Over:

MS Dhoni became the second batter in IPL history to smash 1000 runs or more in the 20th over. Dhoni achieved this landmark in the IPL 2023 season. Previously, this record was held by West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

7. Most Wins As A Captain

The former India captain also holds the record for the most wins as a captain in the IPL. He has earned 136 wins as captain in the IPL so far, with Rohit next best with 87 wins.