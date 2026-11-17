MS Dhoni has ended his IPL playing career and will now guide CSK as Team Mentor from IPL 2027.

Chennai Super Kings gave their fans an emotional moment on Tuesday as they celebrated the incredible journey of MS Dhoni, fondly known as Thala.

CSK shares MS video

CSK shared MS Dhoni's full journey video on X with the caption "Always Thala #ForOurThala".The video takes fans through Dhoni's unforgettable journey with the franchise - from joining CSK in 2008, to leading the team to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, to becoming the face of Chennai cricket. From his calm captaincy to his iconic finishes, the video captures why Dhoni is not just a player for CSK fans, but an emotion. Within minutes, fans flooded social media with yellow hearts, memories and tributes for Thala.

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MS Dhoni as CSK team mentor

In a big announcement, CSK confirmed that MS Dhoni has retired from IPL as a player and will now take charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings from IPL 2027.CSK made the official announcement on X, saying, "A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings!"The franchise added, "From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home."CSK owner N Srinivasan said, "There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between." Dhoni concludes his playing career as CSK's most-capped player with 272 appearances and the second-highest run scorer with 5,314 runs, despite missing the full IPL 2026 season due to injury.