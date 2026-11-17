CSK will announce its IPL 2027 retention list today with Dhoni future uncertain, Brevis and Noor likely retained, Veer likely released and Sharma likely retained.

CSK will announce its IPL 2027 retention list today. The big questions are about MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. All eyes will be on Chennai as fans wait for the final decision.

Will MS Dhoni play another season

For CSK, MS Dhoni is the main topic of conversation. Over the years, he has developed the team's identity and guided it to five IPL championships. Due to an injury, Dhoni missed all of the previous season's games. He is forty-five years old now.

He has reportedly not yet stated whether he plans to play for another season. Dhoni stated at a Bengaluru event last year that he will get medical evaluations before making a decision based on his level of fitness. According to some speculations, he might pursue a supervisory position or retire. Today, fans are anticipating a definitive response.

Will Dewald Brevis and Noor Ahmad stay

In the 2025 season, Dewald Brevis joined CSK as an injury replacement. He demonstrated promise, scoring 125 runs in 6 innings with a strike rate of 180. CSK depended more on him the next season, but the results were subpar. He didn't reach a half-century despite scoring just 151 runs in 8 innings. In spite of this, a Cricinfo report indicates that CSK would keep Brevis until the 2027 Indian Premier League. Afghan leg spinner Noor Ahmad was added to bolster the spin assault at Chepauk. He had little effect in the previous season, taking just 13 wickets in 14 games. According to the same article, CSK plans to keep him.

Also read: Did NBCC commit contempt of court? Firm resumes auction of flats despite matter being sub judice

What about Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer

CSK may release Prashant Veer after his poor IPL 2026 season, while Kartik Sharma is likely to stay. Both were bought for 14.2 crore each as prospects. CSK has struggled in the last couple of seasons. Its auction choices have been questioned by fans and experts. The retention list will show whether the franchise wants to rebuild or trust its expensive players again.