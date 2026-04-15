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MS Dhoni off the field, on Noor Ahmad’s mind: How former captain's tactics helped CSK clinch victory against KKR

Chennai Super Kings’ assistant bowling coach, Sridharan Sriram, shared an interesting anecdote about young Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad. Sriram revealed that MS Dhoni, the former India and CSK captain, had a significant chat with Noor during a net session.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 02:00 PM IST

MS Dhoni off the field, on Noor Ahmad’s mind: How former captain's tactics helped CSK clinch victory against KKR
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After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), spinner Noor Ahmed, who bowled a match-winning spell of 3/21 for the hosts, said that the ball not coming well on the bat gave him the advantage and his performance gives him a lot of confidence.

While chasing 193 runs, KKR was 79/2 at one point, riding on the momentum of a 50-run stand between the skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. However, a fine spell from Noor, which removed Rahane, Cameron Green and Rinku Singh in quick succession, derailed KKR's chase and left them restricted at 160/7. CSK managed their second successive win of the season after the first three matches ended in losses.

Chennai Super Kings’ assistant bowling coach, Sridharan Sriram, shared an interesting anecdote about young Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad. Sriram revealed that MS Dhoni, the former India and CSK captain, had a significant chat with Noor during a net session. 

How MS Dhoni helped Noor Ahmed off the field?

During a match where the pitch offered assistance to spinners, Noor Ahmad adopted a simple yet effective strategy. He avoided relying too heavily on his variations and instead concentrated on delivering balls that turned back towards the right-handed batsmen. Following his outstanding Player of the Match performance, CSK bowling coach Sridharan Sriram disclosed the crucial role Dhoni's advice played. The legendary captain had suggested that Noor reduce his use of googlies and place more confidence in his leg-break deliveries.

“I think the wicket helped today. There was a bit more assistance for him compared to the flatter tracks earlier. He bowled slightly slower through the air, with more side spin and drop. That’s something he’s been working on. Even MS had a long chat with him in one of the practice sessions, encouraging him to get his leg-break going. It was very helpful, and the results showed,” Sriram said.

Despite his absence from the dressing room on match days, MS Dhoni has maintained an active role in training sessions at Chepauk. On Monday, leading up to the match against KKR, both Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming were observed closely observing Noor Ahmad during extended net sessions. Post-practice, Dhoni engaged in a lengthy discussion with the young spinner, who had an impressive IPL 2025 season, taking a total of 24 wickets.

What Noor Ahmed said after winning the match against KKR?

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Noor expressed happiness in contributing to the team's win and the dew factor while bowling.

"Really happy to contribute for my team. Yeah, the dew was there, and it was humid, so just try to keep my fingers dry, and yeah, that helped me a lot to hit the right area. It was all about that. Yeah, really happy with the pitch. I think the ball was not coming really well to the bat, and yeah, to take advantage of that, it was good. (Talks about confidence) Yeah, definitely it gives a lot of confidence. I will keep putting lots of effort into contributing to contribute for my team in the coming matches. I think keeping changing pace is the best tactic everywhere and on every wicket," he said.

 

After two consecutive victories, Chennai has ascended to the eighth position in the league standings, surpassing both Mumbai Indians and KKR. Their next fixture is scheduled against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on April 18.

 

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