'MS Dhoni ne mukka…': Ex-cricketer reveals when CSK captain lost his cool during IPL match

“Perhaps he was not so calm that day,” Ex-cricketer said during an interview revealing what he witnessed

MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was caught on camera punching a screen in anger when CSK lost a match to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the earlier edition of IPL this year. This was witnessed by former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and it is a far cry from the calm and collected Dhoni fans are used to seeing.

The match that was played under pressure for both teams was won by RCB with a margin of 27 runs and a total of 218 for 5. CSK could manage only 191 for 7 in their stipulated 20 overs, though Dhoni, as usual, made a late assault, scoring 25 runs off 13 balls. As RCB celebrated their victory, Dhoni tried to shake hands with some players but in the end walked away and went to the dressing room, where he was said to have punched a screen in anger.

Harbhajan recalled the incident, saying that maybe Dhoni wants to win the IPL trophy before he hangs his boot. “Perhaps he was not so calm that day,” Harbhajan pointed out, adding that there was tremendous pressure on Dhoni that day as the player who has been associated with CSK and their IPL success for a long time.

‘Maybe MS Dhoni’s dream was shattered (as CSK lost to RCB) he left without shaking hands with Virat Kohli & RCB. Dhoni punched the screen outside the dressing room’



Watch the full podcast with Harbhajan Singh at 9pm tonight only on Sports Yaari @yaarisports pic.twitter.com/dO3ivNyHJt — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 2, 2024

The match was a turning point of the IPL season since CSK and RCB could not qualify for the finals. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders were the finalist teams, and the latter emerged as the winner for the third time.

There are high chances of Dhoni quitting in the future of cricket after this event. Although he suggested last year that he may retire, some feel he could come back for one more year at CSK, especially after new changes to the IPL player rules that may allow his team to hold on to him. For now, this time is a sad reminder of the entertainment and the struggles that come with competitive sports.