MS Dhoni files criminal case against former business partners, claims fraud worth...

Former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has lodged a criminal case against two Aarka Sports Management officials in a Ranchi court. The case has been filed against Soumya Vishwash and Mihir Diwakar.

Diwakar allegedly signed an agreement with Dhoni in the year 2017 to establish a Cricket academy globally. He did not stick to the terms that were mentioned in the agreement.

According to Business Today, Aarka Sports failed to pay a franchise fee. Additionally, the share profits according to the terms of the agreement were allegedly not honoured.

Despite multiple reminders and legal notices, Aarka Sports reportedly neglected the stipulated conditions, leading Dhoni to revoke the authority letter granted to the firm on August 15th, 2021.

Dhoni's close associate, Simant Lohani, also known as Chittu, has separately filed a complaint, claiming threats and abuse from Diwakar post their legal action against Aarka Sports, according to an India Today report.

Dayanand Singh, representing Dhoni through Vidhi Associates, alleged that they were deceived and cheated by Aarka Sports, which led to a loss exceeding Rs 15 crore.

Dhoni has recently returned from Dubai, where he welcomed the New Year with family and friends.