Dhoni family holidays at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, Sakshi and Ziva share pics

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was a fan favourite throughout his playing career. His fan following remains as strong even with captain cool nearing the end of an illustrious journey in cricket. Dhoni’s fans always want to know what the cricket legend is up to. In this endeavour, they are helped by the legend’s family which regularly posts pics from their time together, inside home, on outings and during vacations.

MS Dhoni and family – wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva – were recently in the pink city Jaipur to attend a wedding. Following up on the wedding pics on her Instagram, Sakshi has now decided to make Mahi fans a part of the family’s latest holiday in Dubai.

A picture of Dhoni’s daughter Ziva was shared from her Instagram account having a good time poolside at a villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The glistening skyline of the Arab city can be seen in the background.

Adding to Ziva’s post from the handle managed by her parents, mother Sakshi shared more pics on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of the glittering night view of Dubai and the luxury villa the Dhoni family are calling home during their holiday. A Christmas song played in the background. Check out the screengrabs below:

One of the famous limited-edition, polygonal animal sculptures of Palm Jumeirah can be seen behind Ziva as well as in front of the Dhoni holiday villa in Sakshi’s story.