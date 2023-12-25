MS Dhoni celebrates Christmas with family and Rishabh Pant, pic goes viral

The picture was posted on Dhoni’s daughter’s Instagram account Ziva. The viral photo also captures Dhoni’s daughter and wife Sakshi along with other friends wearing Santa hats and standing in front of the Christmas tree.

On the special occasion of Christmas, a photo has gone viral on social media where the 2011 World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni was seen celebrating the joyous festival with India’s star batter Rishabh Pant.

The picture was posted on Dhoni’s daughter’s Instagram account Ziva. The viral photo also captures Dhoni’s daughter and wife Sakshi along with other friends wearing Santa hats and standing in front of the Christmas tree.

Watch the viral photo here:

The wicketkeeper batter, Rishabh Pant is gearing up for his comeback in the upcoming IPL 2024. He is currently recovering from a knee injury sustained in a car accident. The 26-year-old had also expressed about his current status.

“Feeling a lot better compared to a few months ago. I’m still on the path to full recovery, but I hope to reach 100 percent in a few months,” he said.

During the IPL auction 2024, Pant was present with the Delhi Capitals franchise in Dubai and took part in several bids as well.

