MS Dhoni buys 50-year-old vintage SUV at an online auction - See pics

Captain Cool has impressed his admirers once again with his new cool automobile. MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is quite renowned for his cricket accomplishments, but he is also widely recognized for his incredible car and bike collection. MS Dhoni just purchased a vintage Land Rover 3 for his stunning collection after engaging in a Big Boy Toyz auction last month.

The Land Rover 3 is considered to hold a particular place in history due to its extensive heritage. The Land Rover 3 had a 2.25-litre engine and manual gearbox from the 1970s to the mid 1980s. The BBT India’s official Instagram handle posted the pictures of this beauty before it went on auction. The post has gained more than 30,000 likes. Several fans of MS Dhoni also commented on the post, one user wrote, “Now bought by Ms Dhoni”.

At a virtual auction held in the shop of Big Boy Toyz in Gurugram, a variety of classic models were offered for purchase. According to BBT, the virtually-held auction accounted for more than half of the stock auctioned. The Land Rover 3 piqued Mahendra Singh Dhoni's attention, and he ended up winning the bidding war.

Dhoni's personal collection includes one of the most incredible luxury automobiles. While some four-wheelers, such as the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, are extremely worthy, there is also an amazing collection of motorcycles, including the Yamaha RD350, Confederate Hellcat X32, BSA Goldstar, Harley-Davidson Fatboy, Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R, and Kawasaki Ninja H2.