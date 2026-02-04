MS Dhoni breaks silence on India's T20 World Cup chances, gives THIS crucial advise to Suryakumar Yadav's team, watch

MS Dhoni thinks India is well-positioned to defend its T20 World Cup title on home soil, but cautions that dew and toss conditions could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of critical matches.

Former India captain MS Dhoni has expressed his confidence in India's ability to make history at the T20 World Cup 2026, calling Suryakumar Yadav's side the most complete and dangerous team in the tournament.

What did Dhoni say about India's chances to defend T20 World Cup title?

Speaking at a public event, Dhoni highlighted India's vast experience and role clarity as key factors that set them apart from other teams. "It's one of the most dangerous teams," Dhoni said when asked about India's chances of retaining the title. "You know, they would have already started batting or bowling. But what all is needed in a good team? Everything is there."

Dhoni pointed out that experience and role clarity are essential components of a successful team, particularly in a format like T20 cricket where pressure situations arise quickly and repeatedly. "They have the experience. Especially when it comes to this format, the experience is vast. They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing whatever roles they are playing in the team, they have been in that situation for a considerable period of time," he added. This experience, combined with the team's consistency across conditions, makes India a formidable opponent.

'Dew a major concern'

While Dhoni was optimistic about India's chances, he also flagged dew as a major concern. "What worries me? Again, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things. So, even when I was playing, something that really scared me was dew. Where the toss becomes crucial and all of that," Dhoni said. According to him, managing conditions, especially dew, will be key if India is to go all the way in the tournament.

What important advise Dhoni gave to team India?

Dhoni believes that India's strength lies in their consistency across conditions, provided the playing field remains reasonably balanced. "If we are playing 10 matches with some of the best teams, we will come out as winners more often than not, if the conditions remain neutral," he noted. India's recent record backs up Dhoni's confidence, with the team winning 32 matches and losing just five since lifting the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Current form and rankings

India currently sit atop the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings and boast the format's top performers, with Abhishek Sharma ranked No.1 batter and Varun Chakaravarthy the leading T20I bowler. The team enters the 2026 edition as both hosts and defending champions, chasing something no men's team has achieved before. No host nation has lifted the T20 World Cup, and no defending champion has successfully retained the title. As Dhoni hinted, the tools are all there. Whether India can conquer the dew, the toss, and history itself will define what unfolds next.