Big update on MS Dhoni amid IPL 2025 retention rules, CSK CEO says, 'I have no idea...'

While people are speculating about his IPL future, the public wants to know if Dhoni will remain part of the CSK team

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni have arrived back in India from a holiday trip to the United States. The cricketer was recently seen at Ranchi airport, and he said that he was going home to meet family and friends.



While people are speculating about his IPL future, the public wants to know if Dhoni will remain part of the CSK team. The IPL governing council is likely to announce the retention rules very soon, which will impact Dhoni's status within the franchise. There were talks of retaining him as an uncapped player because he has retired from international cricket, but there has been no confirmation made yet.



CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said, “I have no idea about it. We have not requested it. They (BCCI) have themselves told us that the 'uncapped player rule' may be kept, that's all. They haven’t announced anything yet. The rules and regulations will be announced by the BCCI,”



MS DHONI IS BACK IN INDIA...!!!!



- Time for IPL retention news soon. pic.twitter.com/phJMKMIH7V — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 25, 2024

The last time that Dhoni featured in the IPL was in a nail-biting encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which effectively derailed CSK’s chances of making it to the playoffs. In this particular match, he has given his fans and analysts the raw ale through moments that he has not been very clear on when he is retiring or when he is going to continue with his success in the sporting activities.



CSK management has shown interest in having Dhoni associated with the team in some form, possibly as a batting lower down the order for one more year. However, the franchise faces a dilemma: To sustain Dhoni, it would mean sacrificing some other talented players in the team. All eyes will be on how CSK goes about making such decisions and what part Dhoni will play in the future.