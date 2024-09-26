Big update on MS Dhoni amid IPL 2025 retention rules, CSK CEO says, 'I have no idea...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'You people don't...: Simi Garewal defends Amitabh Bachchan amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed at airport, almost falls after fan pushes him, actor's reaction wins hearts

After Dolly Chaiwala's tea, Bill Gates now spotted eating this street food at…

NASA Alert: 38-feet tractor-sized asteroid approaching Earth on this day at massive speed of...

Malayalam actor Edavela Babu arrested in sexual assault case, later released on bail

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'You people don't...: Simi Garewal defends Amitabh Bachchan amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours

'You people don't...: Simi Garewal defends Amitabh Bachchan amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed at airport, almost falls after fan pushes him, actor's reaction wins hearts

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed at airport, almost falls after fan pushes him, actor's reaction wins hearts

After Dolly Chaiwala's tea, Bill Gates now spotted eating this street food at…

After Dolly Chaiwala's tea, Bill Gates now spotted eating this street food at…

Seven life skills you should learn before turning 25 

Seven life skills you should learn before turning 25 

10 health benefits of drinking 'hing ka pani' for babies

10 health benefits of drinking 'hing ka pani' for babies

How much should you sleep in a week?

How much should you sleep in a week?

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

'You people don't...: Simi Garewal defends Amitabh Bachchan amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours

'You people don't...: Simi Garewal defends Amitabh Bachchan amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed at airport, almost falls after fan pushes him, actor's reaction wins hearts

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed at airport, almost falls after fan pushes him, actor's reaction wins hearts

Malayalam actor Edavela Babu arrested in sexual assault case, later released on bail

Malayalam actor Edavela Babu arrested in sexual assault case, later released on bail

HomeSports

Sports

Big update on MS Dhoni amid IPL 2025 retention rules, CSK CEO says, 'I have no idea...'

While people are speculating about his IPL future, the public wants to know if Dhoni will remain part of the CSK team

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

Big update on MS Dhoni amid IPL 2025 retention rules, CSK CEO says, 'I have no idea...'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni have arrived back in India from a holiday trip to the United States. The cricketer was recently seen at Ranchi airport, and he said that he was going home to meet family and friends.

While people are speculating about his IPL future, the public wants to know if Dhoni will remain part of the CSK team. The IPL governing council is likely to announce the retention rules very soon, which will impact Dhoni's status within the franchise. There were talks of retaining him as an uncapped player because he has retired from international cricket, but there has been no confirmation made yet.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said, “I have no idea about it. We have not requested it. They (BCCI) have themselves told us that the 'uncapped player rule' may be kept, that's all. They haven’t announced anything yet. The rules and regulations will be announced by the BCCI,”
 

The last time that Dhoni featured in the IPL was in a nail-biting encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which effectively derailed CSK’s chances of making it to the playoffs. In this particular match, he has given his fans and analysts the raw ale through moments that he has not been very clear on when he is retiring or when he is going to continue with his success in the sporting activities.

CSK management has shown interest in having Dhoni associated with the team in some form, possibly as a batting lower down the order for one more year. However, the franchise faces a dilemma: To sustain Dhoni, it would mean sacrificing some other talented players in the team. All eyes will be on how CSK goes about making such decisions and what part Dhoni will play in the future.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company now set to get cheque of Rs 925 crore from...

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company now set to get cheque of Rs 925 crore from...

Meet man, who lost his parents in childhood, cleared UPSC exam after quitting constable job due to...

Meet man, who lost his parents in childhood, cleared UPSC exam after quitting constable job due to...

Badlapur sexual assault case: Accused Akshay Shinde's father moves HC, seeks...

Badlapur sexual assault case: Accused Akshay Shinde's father moves HC, seeks...

Only 2 rivers in India are considered male, rest are seen as female, here's why

Only 2 rivers in India are considered male, rest are seen as female, here's why

Who are the three IPS officers suspended for harassing, arresting Mumbai actor?

Who are the three IPS officers suspended for harassing, arresting Mumbai actor?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement