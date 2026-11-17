MS Dhoni retires from IPL at 45, but one Indian player played even longer. Check the full list of oldest IPL players.

MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from the IPL at 45, marking the end of an era for fans who have followed the tournament since 2008. Although he played his last international match in 2019, he continued to captivate audiences with the Chennai Super Kings until his final appearance on May 20, 2025, at 43 years and 317 days old.

Dhoni among IPL's oldest players

Dhoni ranks among the oldest players in IPL history due to his prolonged career, characterised by his fitness, calm demeanour and strategic captaincy. Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg, who retired at 45 years and 92 days in 2016, holds the record for the oldest player.

Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe follows, having retired at 44 years and 219 days. Dhoni surpassed notable spinners like Muttiah Muralitharan, who played his last match at 42 years and 35 days and Imran Tahir, who retired at 42 years and 29 days.

Also read: MS Dhoni Retires: CSK shares emotional 'Always Thala' video, Mahi begins new chapter as team mentor; Watch

CSK owner reflects on Dhoni's legacy

Reacting to Dhoni's retirement, CSK owner N Srinivasan said the identity of the franchise cannot be separated from Dhoni. "There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between," Srinivasan said. Bringing Dhoni to CSK in 2008 was the best choice he had ever made, he recalled. He went on to say that Dhoni will always be a part of CSK's identity and that the team will always be his home.