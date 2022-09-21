MotoGP to make its India debut in winter 2023, will be called as

Moto GP Bharat

While talks have been on to get MotoGP to India for the past decade or so. The event is finally hitting the ground now. The world’s biggest automobile companies such as Yamaha, Honda, Ducati, KTM, and Aprilia will participate in this race. The race is expected to take place during winter next year.

The race is likely to be held on the Formula 1 track at Greater Noida which also had the privilege to host the F1 races from 2011 to 2013.

The all-electric Formula E race is also coming to Hyderabad next February and if MotoGP can go ahead as planned, Indian motorsport will finally get what it’s desperately waiting for.

Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) along with commercial partners Dorna Sports announced the development at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 21). An MoU has been signed between FIM, Dorna Sports and Noida-based promoters Fairstreet Sports to organise the Grand Prix of Bharat for a period of 7 years

The Indian MotoGP or the "Grand Prix of Bharat" is being organised by Noida-based Fairstreet Sports and its official confirmation will be made by top Dorna.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Fairstreet Sports COO Pushkar Nath said they have done their homework for the organisation of the high-profile race. The promoters claim that they have taken into consideration what went wrong with Formula One nine years ago.

Akbar Ebrahim, president of Indian motorsports federation FMSCI, welcomed the development. “I had mentioned in our AGM recently that talks were on between both the parties and we have been kept in the loop. I have also had a meeting with the race promoters. They know what they are doing and what is needed to pull off an event of this scale.” said Ebrahim.