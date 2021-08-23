MotoGP racer Miguel Oliveira marries his pregnant step-sister after keeping relationship under wraps for 11 years

11 years is what MotoGP star Miguel Oliveira kept his relationship with his step-sister Andreia Pimenta a secret. The 26-year-old has finally revealed it and the couple even tied the knot. That's not all, the two have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Oliveira had revealed that he was seeing the daughter of his dad's second wife and had kept his relationship with Pimenta a secret for a long time but opened up on their romance in an interview with Portuguese TV.

The duo had got engaged last summer. However, the marriage had to wait due to the Portuguese rider's MotoGP commitments.

But last month, Oliveira and Andreia got married and in a post on Instagram, the racer told his fans: "This weekend we made the most important curve of our lives. We sealed our love through marriage and we want to share it with you".

Just last week, the newlyweds revealed they are expecting their first child. The racer shared a picture of the ultrasound and the baby bump.

"Our lives will carry out with a special company. A job that will last the rest of our journey. Anxious to meet you, my love," Oliveira wrote on Instagram.

The official MotoGP page also commented on the post saying, "We're so happy for you and can't wait to have a new member in the paddock.