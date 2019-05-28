Headlines

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Brij Bhushan, protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat blame each other for WFI suspension

Why is France spending over Rs 1780 crore to dispose of wine?

Sports

'Mother, champion, queen, goddess': Serena Williams unveils new Roland Garros outfit

Serena Williams wore a zebra-striped cape emblazoned with the words 'mother, champion, queen, goddess'.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 28, 2019, 12:39 AM IST

One year after her 'Black Panther' catsuit caused controversy, Serena Williams returned to Roland Garros on Monday, dressed in a zebra-striped cape emblazoned with the words 'mother, champion, queen, goddess'.

The 37-year-old American wore the Nike-backed black-and-white cape as she arrived on Court Philippe Chatrier for her opening match against Vitalia Diatchenko.

The legend of 'mother, champion, queen, goddess' was written in French in a nod to her hosts.

Once the cape was removed, Williams revealed a black and white zebra-stripe print dress.

Williams fell foul of Roland Garros last year with her one-piece black outfit which she said she needed to wear to boost her circulation.

She had suffered blood clots when she gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia.

"I believe we have sometimes gone too far. Serena's outfit, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place," said French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli. 

