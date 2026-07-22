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'Most viewed World Cup': Sundar Pichai celebrates FIFA World Cup 2026 after 1.7 billion-view milestone

FIFA World Cup 2026 became the most-watched edition of the tournament ever on YouTube with over 1.7 billion views. Here's what Google CEO Sundar Pichai said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 12:32 PM IST

'Most viewed World Cup': Sundar Pichai celebrates FIFA World Cup 2026 after 1.7 billion-view milestone
FIFA World Cup 2026 becomes the most-watched World Cup ever on YouTube. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)
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Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday unveiled the total number of viewers of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on YouTube, which made it the most-watched edition ever. Taking to his X handle, Pichai shared the number of global viewers on the video-sharing platform and wrote, ''The numbers are in: 1.7B+ global viewers tuned in to @YouTube to watch World Cup-related videos during the tournament.  It was our most viewed World Cup ever on YouTube, bringing lifetime views of related content to over 200B!''

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Before Pichai, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said that over 1.7 billion unique viewers from around the world watched FIFA World Cup-related content on the platform during the tournament, which generated over 200 billion lifetime views.

Mohan also shared viewership figures from the tournament, highlighting the role played by creators on the platform. ''What an unforgettable @FIFAWorldCup! Here’s how the world followed the tournament on 
@YouTube: 1.7B+ unique global viewers and 200B+ lifetime views of World Cup-related content 2.5B+ views from our creator cohort who brought iconic commentary and perspectives throughout the tournament 10M+ live views for our first Creator Cup. Congrats on an incredible championship, Spain! And a huge thanks to our partners, creators, and teams at YouTube who made the fan experience unlike any other.''

Meanwhile, La Roja won the FIFA World Cup title for the second time on Sunday by defeating defending champions Argentina in the final. This is Spain's second title after the 2010 triumph, where they defeated Netherlands in the finals.

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