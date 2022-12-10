Morocco vs Portugal Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for MOR vs POR at FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarterfinal 3

Morocco vs Portugal Dream11 Prediction: Achraf Hakimi's side face off against Ronaldo's forces

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal's round of 16 match against Switzerland, and it remains to be seen whether the five-time Ballon d'Or will start or remain on the sidelines for the quarterfinal clash against Morocco on Saturday.

The Moroccans have already handed out a giant-killing as they eliminated Spain on penalties in the round of 16. They were undefeated in the Group stage and remain still, unconquered at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Hakim Ziyech's side beat Canada 2-1, after a draw with Croatia and another surprising 2-0 win over Belgium. On the other hand, Ronaldo's Portugal have beaten Ghana 3-2, and they overcame Uruguay 2-0, before suffering a 2-1 upset against South Korea.

A 6-1 hammering of the Swiss will give them all the confidence before facing off against the underdogs, who are also eyeing a piece of history.

Dream11 Prediction – MOR vs POR, Quarterfinal 3 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper – Bounou

Defenders – Hakimi, Pepe, Dias, Mazraoui

Midfielders – Amrabat, Fernandes (c), B. Silva

Strikers – Boufal, Ramos, Ziyech (vc)

Morocco vs Portugal​ probable playing XIs

Morocco: Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; B. Silva, Carvalho, Otavio; Fernandes, Ramos, Felix

MOR vs POR My Dream11 team

Bounou; Hakimi, Pepe, Dias, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Fernandes, B. Silva; Boufal, Ramos, Ziyech

Morocco vs Portugal Match Details

Morocco vs Portugal ​FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal 3 is scheduled to start at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 10.