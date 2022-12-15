Moroccan fans clash with police after FIFA World Cup defeat against France in semi-final

Image Source: Reuters

Following Walid Regragui's team's elimination from the FIFA World Cup following a 0-2 loss to France in the semi-final on Wednesday, Moroccan supporters and police engaged in physical altercation in Brussels.

Near Brussels South station, about 100 Moroccan flag-wrapped supporters threw fireworks and other objects towards riot-clad police. Police reacted with water cannon and tear gas as fans set fire to trash bags and cardboard boxes.

According to Reuters, police detained many fans and claimed that the altercations were minor and did not result in any significant injury.

Since Brazil in 2002, France became the first team to advance to a second straight World Cup final. In the fifth minute, Theo Hernandez gave Les Bleus a 1-0 lead with a close-range strike after Kylian Mbappe, the tournament's co-leading scorer, had his shot blocked.

Jawad El Yamiq hit the post, which prevented France from increasing its lead. After putting Morocco to rest, Didier Deschamps' team advanced to the final, where France will face Argentina on December 18, courtesy to a goal from Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th minute, his first ever for his country.

Morocco's coach, Regragui, claimed after the game that his team gave everything they had and that the semi-final loss couldn't erase their valorous actions during the Qatar 2022 campaign.

"The most important thing is to have shown a good face, to have shown that football in Morocco exists and that we have great supporters. We gave it our best. ... [The loss] doesn't take away everything we gave before," Regragui said.

