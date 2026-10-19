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Mona Agarwal smashes Asian Para Games record to win 10m air rifle SH1 gold; Avani Lekhara settles for silver

Mona Agarwal created history by breaking the Asian Para Games record to win gold in the 10m Air Rifle SH1 event while India’s Avani Lekhara secured silver. The remarkable performance highlights India’s growing success in para shooting.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 12:26 PM IST

Mona Agarwal smashes Asian Para Games record to win 10m air rifle SH1 gold; Avani Lekhara settles for silver
Mona Agarwal (L), Avani Lekhara. (Image Credit: X/@SportsArena1234)
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Mona Agarwal established a new Asian Para Games record on Monday, October 19, securing a gold medal for India in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 category at the Asian Para Games 2026.

The 38-year-old competitor from Sikar, Rajasthan, surpassed the defending champion Avani Lekhara on Monday to achieve the most significant medal of her athletic career. In the women's 10m air rifle SH1 final, Mona, a bronze medalist from the 2024 Paralympic Games, achieved a final score of 250.0.

Avani, a two-time Paralympic Games gold medalist, secured the silver medal with a final score of 249.6.

The 24-year-old athlete from Rajasthan holds two Paralympic Games gold medals in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 event and previously won gold in the 10m air rifle competition at the preceding Asian Para Games edition.

Avani maintained the lead following Series 5 in Stage 2; however, during the final two series, Mona executed a remarkable comeback to claim the leading position.

The competition remained intensely competitive, with Mona holding a narrow 0.1-point advantage over Avani—239.2 to 239.1—entering the final shots.

South Korea's Yunri Lee captured the bronze medal with a final score of 227.9.

The previous Asian Para Games record for the women's 10m air rifle SH1 event was established by Lekhara. At the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, Avani won gold with a final score of 249.6. She replicated that score in the current edition; however, it proved insufficient for the top position.

Mona holds the Asian record in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 event. On April 24, 2024, in Changwon, South Korea, she recorded a score of 250.8.

Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik maintains the world record. The 26-year-old registered a score of 252.0 in Rotterdam on August 23, 2018.

SH1 classification designates shooters with lower limb impairments.

Also read| Not CSK! R Ashwin drops major hint on Hardik Pandya’s next IPL franchise amid trade rumors

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