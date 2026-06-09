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Mohammed Siraj ruled out of Ireland, England T20I series: Check his replacement in squad

BCCI Announces India Squad for Ireland, England T20Is. Mohammed Siraj has been ruled out of both T20I series due to workload management, with Prasidh Krishna named as his replacement.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 04:24 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj ruled out of Ireland, England T20I series: Check his replacement in squad
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India has made a key change to their T20I squad for the upcoming series against Ireland and England, with Prasidh Krishna replacing Mohammed Siraj due to workload management.

Siraj rested, Prasidh Krishna drafted in:

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been sort of pulled out of the T20I squads for the Ireland series later this month and also for the England tour in July. This sort of call was made after talking things through between the BCCI medical staff and the team management; they felt rest would help, as part of Siraj’s workload management plan, like, you know, pacing his output.

The board also said this is basically a precautionary move, to make sure the pacer stays in one piece and remains well for a long, long international stretch. Siraj has been quite involved in recent work, including taking part in all five Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England, plus still carrying big bowling duties across the different formats. He is anticipated to come back for the ODI series against England in July, but it depends on how fit he is and how his recovery progresses.

Why Prasidh Krishna was chosen:

Replacing Siraj in the squad is Prasidh Krishna, who has been rewarded for his recent domestic and IPL performances. This tall fast bowler managed to take 16 wickets in 12 games for the Gujarat Titans, and he has looked in good touch with the ball lately.

Prasidh has turned out for India in limited T20Is, but he also adds extra know-how in ODIs and Tests. So far, he has played 23 ODIs and seven Tests and his skill in forcing bounce along with seam movement makes him a handy choice, particularly in English venues. Earlier, he also made an impression in a Test set in England, where he grabbed 14 wickets across three matches. That run included a really memorable spell at The Oval, too.

Also read: Why was Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Karan Johar's Takht shelved? Real reason revealed

India’s squad for Ireland and England T20Is:

India is set to play two T20Is vs Ireland before it moves into a longer five-match stretch against England. The whole squad is led by Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma is standing in as vice captain, so kinda like the deputy role there. In the playing group, you will also find Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Varun Chakaravarthy. Then there are Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, plus Prasidh Krishna and a few others mixed in. Meanwhile, the BCCI is still pretty centred on workload control for players, but also on building a stronger bench, you know, some extra depth for the next international tournaments. 

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