HomeSports

SPORTS

Mohammed Siraj reveals how PM Modi lifted team India's sprit after 2023 World Cup loss, star pacer says, 'he called us...', watch video

Taking to his official X handle, Siraj recalled how PM Modi "stood by us in defeat and victory". Watch video here.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 08:02 AM IST

Mohammed Siraj reveals how PM Modi lifted team India's sprit after 2023 World Cup loss, star pacer says, 'he called us...', watch video
    Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj spoke on how the PM "lifted" the Indian team's spirits after a disappointing loss to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after a dominant 10-match win streak and also congratulated them when they won the T20 World Cup next year.

    Siraj, who has become a key member of the Indian team in recent years, recalled how PM Modi’s words lifted the morale of the side after the 2023 ODI World Cup heartbreak against Australia in Ahmedabad. The Rohit Sharma-led side was denied their third title as Australia defeated the home side by six wickets to lift their record-extending sixth silverware in the format. PM Modi also applauded the team on a call after they won the T20 World Cup in Barbados last year, before hosting the side at his residence in New Delhi.

    Siraj recalls PM Modi's support after 2023 WC final loss

    Taking to his official X handle, Siraj recalled how PM Modi "stood by us in defeat and victory".

    "In 2023, after our World Cup loss, Modi ji came to the dressing room & lifted our spirits with his words. A year later, when we won the T20 WC, he called to congratulate us. He stood by us in defeat & in victory- true inspiration. #MyModiStory."

    Following India's heart-shattering loss to Australia at Ahmedabad, PM Modi, who was there to present the trophy to the winning team, personally visited the Indian team's dressing room in a heartwarming gesture, encouraging players to move on from the loss and remember how brilliantly they played in the tournament.

    When India went undefeated in their T20 World Cup win a few months later in 2024, PM Modi called the entire Indian team to his residence and discussed the whole tournament, the team's ups and downs and players' individual thoughts and performances during the tournament.

    Notably, during the recent tour of England, where India drew the Test series of five matches by 2-2 under skipper Shubman Gill, Siraj ended as the top wicket taker, with a total of 23 wickets and two five-wicket hauls, including a nine-wicket haul at The Oval in the final Test.

    Krishnamachari Cheeka’s 2011 Story

    Former India batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth also shared the story of his first meeting with PM Modi. The cricketer was amazed by the ‘grasping power’ and the ‘sharp intelligence’ of the PM. “Met Modi ji in 2011 WC. I broke protocol; he broke the ice with a hug. We have met over the years on different occasions, and I have come to admire the person he is. At 75, still humble, building the nation & serving tirelessly for us,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising nationwide blood donation camps as part of the two-week-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday. The party has planned various events, including a cleanliness drive, 'ek ped maa ke naam' program, and exhibitions across the country highlighting the achievements of PM Modi.

    (With inputs from agencies)

