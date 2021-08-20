Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan sings 'Bahon mein chale aao' in VIRAL video, gets massively trolled

Team India's star pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has lakhs of followers on Instagram because not only she is active on social media but often shares some bold photos of herself for her fans.

While many fans appreciate Hasin Jahan for her sizzling pictures and videos, others often brutally troll her for it, making lewd remarks about Hasin Jahan, all the while mentioning Mohammed Shami.

One such incident took place recently as Hasin Jahan shared a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's popular song 'Bahon mein chale aao'. As soon as the video went viral on Instagram, Hasin Jahan's followers started trolling her, commenting if she is missing her estranged husband Mohammed Shami.

For the uninformed, Hasin Jahan has been living separately from the star Indian pacer, along with her daughter for a long time due to her dispute with Mohammed Shami. The dispute between these two has been going on for a long time but the couple is yet to be formally divorced.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Team India's star pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan is in turbulence for quite some time. Just a few years after their marriage, Shami's wife had accused him of having relations with other women, among other serious allegations. It is important to note that no accusations have been proved to be true against Shami or his family so far.

Kolkata-based model Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami married on April 7, 2014, and they both also have a daughter.