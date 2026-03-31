Mohammed Shami to announce retirement? 35-year-old pacer breaks silence amid continued snub from Ajit Agarkar's selection committee: ‘I’ll leave cricket'

Despite being fit and delivering standout performances in domestic cricket for Bengal, Shami's return to the Indian team continues to elude him. The reasons behind this remain unclear, known only to the BCCI and the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has made it clear that he is not thinking of retirement from cricket at the moment, stating that such thoughts tend to demotivate an individual. Shami, who has been out of the Indian team for over a year, emphasized that he will only leave the sport if he feels tired and bored while playing.

Unclear future with Indian team

Despite being fit and delivering standout performances in domestic cricket for Bengal, Shami's return to the Indian team continues to elude him. The reasons behind this remain unclear, known only to the BCCI and the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Shami has been active in domestic cricket, taking 67 wickets in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy during the 2025-26 season. However, his efforts have not been enough to earn him a spot back in the Indian team, fueling speculation that the team may have moved on from the veteran pacer.

Prioritising recovery

The 35-year-old player had opted out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the England tour to prioritize his recovery from a foot injury. His spat with Agarkar over poor communication has not helped his cause, with the pacer still sidelined amidst the rise of a new generation of bowlers.

Focused on IPL 2026

Now featuring for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026, Shami is focused on making an impact in the tournament after managing just six wickets in nine matches last season. He addressed whether retirement has crossed his mind, making his position clear. "When I get tired, I will call it a day. But I am not even thinking of retirement right now because such thoughts pull you down. If this thought crosses your mind, it means you are already tired," Shami said.

Shami emphasised that he is not bored or lazy, and is actually enjoying his cricket. "And if you are tired, it means you are bored. And I have said this earlier, too. I will leave cricket the day I wake up and decide to get bored. So yeah, the day I feel lazy or get bored, I will leave," he added.

The pacer is confident about his abilities and is eager to make an impact in IPL 2026. "As a bowler, I will give my 100%. I will perform my responsibilities and try to meet the expectations set for me. Rest, I cannot change my luck. All I can contribute is with my attitude and determination," Shami said.