FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi government releases Rs 20.26 crore for Gaushalas; licenses renewed

Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral ahead of GT vs PBKS clash

Who is Leander Paes' ex-wife Rhea Pillai? British model who was also married to Dhurandhar actor, know her royal family connection

Akshay Kumar 'never imagined' marrying Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna: 'Bachpan mein unhe duur se dekhte the'

Mohammed Shami to announce retirement? 35-year-old pacer breaks silence amid continued snub from Ajit Agarkar's selection committee: ‘I’ll leave cricket'

Rahul Banerjee death: Production crew did not take necessary permission to shoot at Talsari Beach, says Balasore Police

US-Iran war: President Donald Trump warns UK, others to 'buy own oil' from Strait of Hormuz or US amid conflict in Middle East

Petrol, diesel to get costlier in April? UAE announces fuel prices hike after oil price surge

Malaika Arora rents out her Luxury Bandra west apartment, per month rent will leave you shocked; check details

Divya Dutta highlights need to discuss marital rape in Chiraiya: 'We do not take consent of our own partners'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film: 'The Queen Arrives'

Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film

Delhi government releases Rs 20.26 crore for Gaushalas; licenses renewed

Delhi government releases Rs 20.26 crore for Gaushalas; licenses renewed

Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral ahead of GT vs PBKS clash

Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab home featuring modern design, spacious interiors and garden

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab

OTT Releases This Week: Sitaare Zameen Par, Maamla Legal Hai 2, Crime 101; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Crime 101, Maa Ka Sum; latest films, series to watch

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Rs 8 crore luxurious home with elegant decor, cosy living spaces and scenic balcony views

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s

HomeSports

SPORTS

Mohammed Shami to announce retirement? 35-year-old pacer breaks silence amid continued snub from Ajit Agarkar's selection committee: ‘I’ll leave cricket'

Despite being fit and delivering standout performances in domestic cricket for Bengal, Shami's return to the Indian team continues to elude him. The reasons behind this remain unclear, known only to the BCCI and the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 06:32 PM IST

Mohammed Shami to announce retirement? 35-year-old pacer breaks silence amid continued snub from Ajit Agarkar's selection committee: ‘I’ll leave cricket'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has made it clear that he is not thinking of retirement from cricket at the moment, stating that such thoughts tend to demotivate an individual. Shami, who has been out of the Indian team for over a year, emphasized that he will only leave the sport if he feels tired and bored while playing.

Unclear future with Indian team

Despite being fit and delivering standout performances in domestic cricket for Bengal, Shami's return to the Indian team continues to elude him. The reasons behind this remain unclear, known only to the BCCI and the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Shami has been active in domestic cricket, taking 67 wickets in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy during the 2025-26 season. However, his efforts have not been enough to earn him a spot back in the Indian team, fueling speculation that the team may have moved on from the veteran pacer.

Prioritising recovery

The 35-year-old player had opted out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the England tour to prioritize his recovery from a foot injury. His spat with Agarkar over poor communication has not helped his cause, with the pacer still sidelined amidst the rise of a new generation of bowlers.

Focused on IPL 2026

Now featuring for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026, Shami is focused on making an impact in the tournament after managing just six wickets in nine matches last season. He addressed whether retirement has crossed his mind, making his position clear. "When I get tired, I will call it a day. But I am not even thinking of retirement right now because such thoughts pull you down. If this thought crosses your mind, it means you are already tired," Shami said.

Shami emphasised that he is not bored or lazy, and is actually enjoying his cricket. "And if you are tired, it means you are bored. And I have said this earlier, too. I will leave cricket the day I wake up and decide to get bored. So yeah, the day I feel lazy or get bored, I will leave," he added.

The pacer is confident about his abilities and is eager to make an impact in IPL 2026. "As a bowler, I will give my 100%. I will perform my responsibilities and try to meet the expectations set for me. Rest, I cannot change my luck. All I can contribute is with my attitude and determination," Shami said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film: 'The Queen Arrives'
Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film
Delhi government releases Rs 20.26 crore for Gaushalas; licenses renewed
Delhi government releases Rs 20.26 crore for Gaushalas; licenses renewed
Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral ahead of GT vs PBKS clash
Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral
Who is Leander Paes' ex-wife Rhea Pillai? British model who was also married to Dhurandhar actor, know her royal family connection
Who is Leander Paes' ex-wife Rhea Pillai? A British model
Akshay Kumar 'never imagined' marrying Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna: 'Bachpan mein unhe duur se dekhte the'
Akshay Kumar 'never imagined' marrying Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab home featuring modern design, spacious interiors and garden
PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab
OTT Releases This Week: Sitaare Zameen Par, Maamla Legal Hai 2, Crime 101; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Crime 101, Maa Ka Sum; latest films, series to watch
CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Rs 8 crore luxurious home with elegant decor, cosy living spaces and scenic balcony views
CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s
In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh: 'Started with snow, ended with snacks'
In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner, wooden dining space and relaxing balcony views
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement