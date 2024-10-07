Twitter
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India star Arundhati Reddy gets reprimanded by ICC for…

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's platform brings another global brand in India, launches...

'Shami shouldn't be picked if…': Ex-India batter warns BCCI against star pacer's selection for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

How much Tata Group's top leadership earn? Check salaries of chairman Chandrasekaran and others

Fawad Khan to finally make his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal, first look goes viral

Sports

Sports

'Shami shouldn't be picked if…': Ex-India batter warns BCCI against star pacer's selection for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ahead of the Test series, former India batter Manoj Tiwary has warned the BCCI about selecting India’s star bowler Mohammed Shami, stating that he should not be considered for the red-ball series if he isn't fully fit.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 08:42 PM IST

'Shami shouldn't be picked if…': Ex-India batter warns BCCI against star pacer's selection for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
The Indian men’s cricket team is scheduled to travel to Australia next month for a five-match Test series. The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to begin on November 22. Ahead of the Test series, former India batter Manoj Tiwary has warned the BCCI about selecting India’s star bowler Mohammed Shami, stating that he should not be considered for the red-ball series if he isn't fully fit.

While speaking to RevSportz, Tiwary feels that Shami should not be selected for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if he is 80 percent fit.

"No, how can you take him (Mohammed Shami) if he is 80 percent fit. In that case, there are chances of breakdown. If someone is not 100 percent fit, then he should not play. If you look at the long term, a player should not be risked if he is not 100 percent fit," Tiwary said.

"He is an asset (for India). There is a T20 World Cup in the upcoming years and there are many more tournaments as well. You can carry him and complete his rehab. But it is important to be 100 percent fit because you are representing India and not any state or club cricket," Tiwary adds.

"We have the bowlers who can replace him and fill the gap. Obviously, you won't get the experience and quality like him but you need look at the others as well. Whenever Shami is hundred percent fit, he should be the first name along with Jasprit Bumrah," he further said.

The first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will be played on November 22, 2024 at the Perth Stadium.

Australia has not won the trophy since 2017, losing the last four series by 2-1. 

