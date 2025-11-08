Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan demands more alimony than Rs 400000 due to...; Supreme Court asks,' Isn't it enough?'
Mohammed Shami, India's star cricketer and his estranged wife Hasin Jahan are involved in a very 'public' legal tussle, which has more intensified after Jahan approached Supreme court seeking a higher monthly maintenance than just Rs 4 lakh granted by the Calcutta High Court.
However, a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan asked Hasin Jahan, “Why have you filed this? Isn’t Rs 4 lakh per month quite handsome?” Jahan gave reasons for demanding higher maintenance, including Shami's 'ultra-luxurious lifestyle' and 'inflation'. Supreme court issued notices to both Shami and West Bengal government on Friday, and allowed the matter to proceed, even suggesting, mediations.
Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami married in 2014 and welcomed their daughter in 2015. In 2018, Hasin Jahan filed cases of domestic abuse and cruelty against Mihammed Shami and his family. The trial court in Bengal ordered Shami to pay Rs 1.3 lakh per month, that included Rs 80000 for their daughter and 50000 for Hasin Jahan's personal maintenance. However, Hasin Jahan later challenged this in the Calcutta High Court.
In July 2025, High Court increased the total interim maintenance to Rs 4 Lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh for Jahan and Rs 2.5 lakh for the daughter. She later moved to Supreme Court arguing Rs 4 lakh as 'inadequate' given Shami's monthly earnings, and lavish life.
'Maintenance is determined based on the husband’s status and earning. The life the husband leads, the wife and children will lead the same,' Jahan said to PTI seeking yo live a standard of life comparable o that of the husband.
She said, Rs 4 lakh was fixed years ago, and does not account for inflation or the current cost of living. 'We had demanded Rs 10 lakh, that too seven years and four months ago. So now, according to inflation, we will appeal.'
In her petition, she mentioned that Sham's monthly expenditure exceeds Rs 1.08 crore and his net worth is Rs 500 crore as per affidavit filed in Calcutta High Court.
He has not yet publicly responded to this, but, he has previously contested claims about his income and lifestyle. His legal team has disputed the alleged arrears of Rs 2.4 crore in maintenance payments, though the Calcutta High Court had directed him to clear pending dues in eight monthly installments starting September.
Sources close to the cricketer suggest that Shami believes the Rs 4 lakh amount is fair and was determined after reviewing his actual earnings, which include central contracts, IPL remuneration, and brand endorsements.