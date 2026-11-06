Mohammed Shami announces retirement from Test cricket, reveals plans for white-ball future

Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket after taking 229 wickets in 64 matches. The Indian pacer will continue playing white-ball cricket.

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtains down on his career in the longest format after taking 229 wickets in 64 matches. The 36-year-old pacer made the announcement through an emotional video message shared on social media late Friday night.

However, Shami clarified that he is not retiring from international cricket altogether and will continue to play white-ball cricket.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the fast bowler said he was bidding farewell to the white jersey but would always cherish the memories associated with representing India in Test cricket.

"I am bidding farewell to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it. When I wore India's Test jersey for the first time, I had only one dream: to do something for my country. Since then, every wicket, every struggle, every injury, and every comeback has taught me something," Shami wrote.

He described Test cricket as a deeply special part of his life and thanked his teammates, coaches, family members and supporters for standing by him throughout his career.

When did Mohammed Shami last play a Test match?

Shami's last appearance in Test cricket came during the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

The pacer has remained out of the Indian team since the 2025 Champions Trophy final, with injuries keeping him away from a significant part of competitive cricket.

Despite making a comeback to domestic cricket and producing impressive performances for Bengal, Shami did not return to India's Test setup.

His retirement brings an end to a remarkable journey in which he established himself as one of India's most effective fast bowlers, particularly in overseas conditions.

Shami thanks BCCI, Cricket Association of Bengal

In his retirement message, Shami also expressed gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for supporting his development as a cricketer.

"A sincere thank you as well to the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for believing in my talent, giving me opportunities to grow, and playing a vital role in my cricketing journey. Your support and trust will always remain special to me," he said.

Concluding his message, Shami said that although his final Test delivery had been bowled, his pride in representing India would remain unchanged.

"Even though my final Test ball has been bowled on the field, the pride of playing for India will always remain alive in my heart. Thank you, Test cricket," he wrote.

While his Test career has come to an end, Shami's announcement makes it clear that he intends to continue representing India in limited-overs cricket, subject to selection and fitness.