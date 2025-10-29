FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mohammad Shami's coach takes dig at BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar after defeating Gujarat in Ranji Trophy: 'Doesn’t need certificate from...'

Bengal head coach took a stubble dig at BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar after star pacer defeated Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy Group C match at Eden Gardens.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

Mohammad Shami's coach takes dig at BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar after defeating Gujarat in Ranji Trophy: 'Doesn’t need certificate from...'
Bengal head coach and former India all-rounder, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, has strongly backed senior pacer Mohammed Shami. Shukla stated that Shami doesn't need anyone's approval to prove his value. This comment followed Shami's match-winning performance, which led Bengal to a 141-run victory against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy Group C match at Eden Gardens.

What exactly coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said to Ajit Agarkar?

“Mohammed Shami doesn’t need a certificate from anyone. He is a certificate in himself. He has the backing of his fans, media, and the biggest selector of them all, who is right up there (God),” Shukla said after the game, in what was seen as an indirect jibe at BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

The statement arises amidst discussions about Shami's exclusion from the Indian team for the ongoing white-ball series in Australia, even though he has a strong record both domestically and internationally.

Mohammed Shami defeat Gujarat in Ranji Trophy

Mohammed Shami, the experienced fast bowler, delivered a match-winning performance, reminding everyone of his enduring quality. Shami took 5 wickets for 38 runs in Gujarat's second innings, securing Bengal's victory by 141 runs in their Ranji Trophy Group C encounter at Eden Gardens.

Gujarat, needing 327 to win, were bowled out for 185, with Urvil Patel scoring 109 runs. Shami had also taken 3 wickets for 44 runs in the first innings. Shahbaz Ahmed, the all-rounder, took 6 wickets for 34 runs, giving Bengal a 112-run lead.

Mohammed Shami's steller performace 

Shami's performance marked his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket in four years, with his last one in India's 2021 Test against South Africa. He has taken 15 wickets at an average of 10.46 in the current Ranji Trophy season, placing him among the top wicket-takers.

After recovering from an ankle injury, Shami has been working hard to return to international cricket. His absence from the Australia tour led to public discussion, including a brief exchange between him and Agarkar.

The veteran pacer stated that he still has a lot of cricket left in him and prefers to focus on his performance rather than selection.

